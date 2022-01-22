ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houthis, aid group: Death toll from prison airstrike hits 82

By SAMY MAGDY
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO -- The death toll from a Saudi-led coalition airstrike that hit a prison run by Yemen's Houthi rebels climbed to at least 82 detainees, the rebels and an aid group said Saturday. Internet access in the Arab world's poorest country meanwhile remained largely down as the coalition continued...

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

