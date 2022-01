Western Hills boys basketball coach Geoff Cody knew what his team would face Friday at Franklin County. Getting the Wolverines to play the way they needed took some time. “We talked all week,” Cody said after his team’s 52-50 win. “We knew they were going to come out in a zone. We said what we can’t do is we can’t stand out there and pop shot 3s. If we do that, we’re playing right into what they want us to do, and that’s what we did the first half. We were lucky to only be down six.”

FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO