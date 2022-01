Before any of the stars of 1883 ever set foot on the set of the hit show, they all had to undergo an intensive crash course called cowboy camp, which taught the inexperienced actors how to deal with horses, wagons, guns and all of the other various authentic period equipment that's used on the show. In a series of interviews prior to the show's launch in December of 2021, the cast of 1883 opened up about exactly what goes into cowboy camp and the hard work they put into creating their characters.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO