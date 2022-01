An Arizona federal court joined a growing number of courts that have blocked enforcement of the Biden administration’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors. Judge Michael Liburdi of the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona in Phoenix granted Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich request for a preliminary injunction against President Joe Biden’s executive order, shielding for now only Arizona companies and state employers that do business with the federal government. The shot requirement was set to take effect this month.

