Los Angeles Lakers powerhouse LeBron James has officially is returning to his home state of Ohio for the 2022 NBA All-Star games. This year’s selection marks the 18th consecutive year that James has been chosen to be an All-Star starter. He also ties Kobe Bryant for being selected second-most in the history of the league. The two are one behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who is a 19-time All-Star starter.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO