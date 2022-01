We know it’s winter but we need to take a quick pause from snow to talk golf and congratulate Kyle A. Benish, who will be promoted to Head Golf Professional of the Double Black Diamond Course at Holiday Valley starting April 1, 2022. We’re proud of you Kyle and are excited to see the direction you take the golf course in! Learn more at www.holidayvalley.com/press/press-room/detail/84/

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO