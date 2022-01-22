Els, Singh, Ames tied for lead in PGA Tour Champions opener

Two-time winner Jason Day birdied the last three holes in a five-under par 67 on Friday for a share of the third-round lead alongside Will Zalatoris in the US PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open. Former world number one Day, the 2015 PGA Champion who won at Torrey Pines in 2015 and 2018, will be chasing his first tour title since a victory at Quail Hollow in May of 2018 when he tees it up in the final group on Saturday. Zalatoris, who is seeking his first tour victory, fired an eagle and five birdies in an impressive seven-under par 65 to join Day on 14-under 202. World number one Jon Rahm of Spain, who started the day in a three-way tie for the lead, was a stroke back after an even-par 72, tied on 203 with England's Aaron Rai, who shot a 68.

