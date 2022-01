Kodiak’s 10th death from the pandemic was a resident in his 60s from Old Harbor who succumbed to the virus in December, according to Kodiak’s Emergency Operations Center. The resident passed away in Anchorage, and the fatality was not related to the recent local surge in cases, which was largely linked to holiday travel and the omicron variant. Alaska’s official COVID-19 dashboard accounted for the fatality because it happened off the island, but Kodiak’s local dashboard – which accounts for on-island cases and deaths – did not. The EOC updated its data this week.

