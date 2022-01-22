Legals for January, 22 2022

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 28289 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR RETAIL ALL-BEVERAGES LICENSE Notice is given that on the 29th day of November, 2021, J&S Split Rock Café, LLC, Members: James Foster, Skye Foster filed an application for a retail all-beverages license with the Montana Department of Revenue to be used at 8270 MT Highway 35, Suite 7, Bigfork, Flathead County, Montana. Residents of Flathead County and the surrounding counties may protest against the approval of the premises location only as notice of protest for the applicant has already occurred. Each protestor is required to mail a letter that contains in legible print the protestor's full name, mailing address, and street address. Each letter must be signed by the protestor. A protest petition bearing the names and signatures of persons opposing the approval of an application may not be considered as a protest. Protests may be mailed to Department of Revenue, Office of Dispute Resolution, P.O. Box 5805, Helena, Montana 59604-5805, on or before 8th day of February, 2022. Questions may be directed to Patty Kautz, Compliance Specialist for the Department of Revenue's Alcoholic Beverage Control Division January 22, 29, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

