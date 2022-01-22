ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jasmin Savoy Brown: Scream 5 monologue was 'exiting and terrifying'

By Celebretainment
thechronicle-news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJasmin Savoy Brown admits performing her ' Scream 5' monologue was "exciting and...

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Madea Makes Surprise Comeback In Netflix’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’ Trailer: Watch

When Tyler Perry announced the arrival of his 2019 film, A Madea Family Funeral, he shocked fans when he explained he would be retiring the iconic character. He explained that as he’d gotten older, he wanted to do something different and felt the character had “run out of things to say.” Yet, he didn’t want the finality of killing her off. However, after revealing Madea stepping out of retirement and a slew of social media posts that many wrote off as Perry trolling from earlier this month, it appears Madea is officially back. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
MOVIES
Vibe

Jasmine Guy Talks Role In Lifetime Thriller ‘Vanished’ And Realities Of Womanhood

If you haven’t heard, esteemed actress and Black Hollywood icon, Jasmine Guy, is set to star in the upcoming Lifetime thriller, Vanished: Searching For My Sister. In the Tim Woodward Jr.-direct movie, fellow actress Tatyana Ali plays a set of twins (Jada and Kayla) who are the complete opposite of one another, personality-wise, with Jada being more wholesome while Kayla is rebellious with a dark side. Recently divorced, Kayla asks her sister to watch her daughter while she goes to set up a new home for them, but never returns. A worried Jada files a missing person’s report with Detective...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: ‘Scream’ Star Jenna Ortega on Her New School-Shooting Drama ‘The Fallout’

At age 19, Jenna Ortega is already one decade into her career. The actress — who rose to prominence playing Young Jane on The CW’s dramedy Jane the Virgin, followed by roles in You and Yes Day — stars in two movies out in January, Paramount’s Scream reboot, the first hit of 2022, and The Fallout (premiering Jan. 27 on HBO Max), which follows two teenage classmates navigating grief after surviving a school shooting. The Hollywood Reporter‘s review of the latter — one of the most talked-about films out of SXSW last year — praised Ortega for her “beautifully nuanced”...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Life & Beth’: Violet Young To Play Teen Amy Schumer In Hulu Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Young actress Violet Young has been cast as a series regular, sharing a character with star Amy Schumer in the Hulu series Life & Beth. Written, directed, executive produced and headlined by Schumer, Life & Beth follows Beth (Schumer), whose life looks pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long-term relationship with an attractive, successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasmin Savoy Brown
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GQMagazine

Jasmin Savoy Brown On Her Favorite Yellowjackets Theories and Joining the Scream Universe

Jasmin Savoy Brown was very close to passing on Yellowjackets, Showtime’s new hit drama. “I hadn’t had auditions in months,” an extremely cozy Brown says from the comfort of her couch during a Zoom call. “I finally leave for vacation, I’m two days into it, and then I’m told: ‘You have an audition.’ I think my agent had to literally convince me to come back, because I was so pissed.” Fortunately, the 27-year-old Oregon native took the audition and ultimately won the role of headstrong teenager Taissa Turner (played as an adult by Tawny Cypress), which she plays with intensity and concealed vulnerability.
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

'Yellowjackets' star Jasmin Savoy Brown on why she didn't like buzzy new thriller at first

"Welcome aboard the train," Jasmin Savoy Brown told TODAY via Zoom. That train the 27-year-old actor is referring to is "Yellowjackets," the buzzy Showtime thriller that everyone can't stop talking about. Centered on a girl's soccer team deserted in a remote wilderness in the mid-'90s, the new series follows them then and now on how they handle the trauma of such a harrowing experience and the ripple effects that possibly include cannibalism. Yes, you read right: cannibalism.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Scream And Yellowjackets' Jasmin Savoy Brown On ‘Affirming’ Experience Playing Authentic Queer, Black Women

It’s a good time to be a horror fan, as a number of beloved franchises have returned to theaters. Case in point: the new Scream movie, which featured a mixture of new and returning characters. One of the newcomers is played by Yellowjackets star Jasmin Savoy Brown, who recently spoke about the “affirming” experience of playing two authentic queer, Black women.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monologue#Film Series#Film Star
Elle

Jasmin Savoy Brown and Liv Hewson Bring the Gay Agenda to Yellowjackets

Showtime's hit Yellowjackets is finishing off its first season on Sunday Jan. 16, and fans are in a fervor. The show follows two timelines, the first set in 1996 when a team of soccer-playing girls crash in the Canadian wilderness on their way to nationals. We know that eventually some of them were rescued, 19 months later. We also know that in that interim starvation loomed and cannibalism became a ritualistic part of their little society.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Hallmark's ER Reunion, My Brilliant Friend Returns and More

Peter Benton and Jeanie Boulet are getting A Second Chance at Love: ER vets Eriq La Salle and Gloria Reuben will reunite as the stars of the Hallmark Channel movie, premiering Saturday, March 26 at 8/7c, our sister site Deadline reports. In the flick, “on the surface, Alicia (played by Nancy Drew‘s Alvina August) and Arnold’s (Jared Joseph) marriage is picture perfect, however, there is something amiss. Arnold is ready to grow their family, but subconsciously Alicia is hesitant to the idea. Rather than face the problem head on, Alicia, the self-proclaimed ‘love doctor,’ immerses herself in her divorced parents Jack...
MOVIES
Deadline

Luiz Guzmán Joins Cast Of Jacquelyn Quinones’ Indie ‘Miles Away’

EXCLUSIVE: Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights, Code Black) has joined the cast of Miles Away, an upcoming indie from writer, director and producer Jacquelyn Quinones. Miles Away is a dramedy produced by Quinones that explores a day in the life of a rideshare driver, with short vignettes of passengers all feeding into the story of the driver learning to deal with no money, a thankless job and a sister with mental illness. Andre Royo (The Spectacular Now), Noel Gugliemi (The Fast and The Furious), Alberto Frezza (Station 19), Norma Maldonado (Jane the Virgin), Henri Esteve (Grown-ish), Jennifer Bartels (American Woman), Eddie Martinez (The...
MOVIES
Byrdie

Jasmin Savoy Brown on Her Skincare Journey and Learning to Rest

It's a cold January day in Los Angeles. I can feel winter-weather veterans rolling their eyes through the screen, but listen: When anything lower than 70 degrees is an anomaly, the high 50s feel positively frigid. Despite growing up in Oregon's perennially overcast Willamette Valley, actress Jasmin Savoy Brown is all bundled up in sweats and a blanket nest when we connect over Zoom. Maybe when you've been in L.A. as long as she has—ten years—your blood gives up and goes native.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Lady Gaga Stayed in ‘A Star Is Born’ Character for Years: ‘Insanity Is Subjective’

There’s nothing “Shallow” about Lady Gaga’s performances, thanks to her expertly honed method acting techniques. The “House of Gucci” star admitted during Variety‘s Actors on Actors roundtable opposite Jake Gyllenhaal that she often stays in character for months, even years, at a time. “I would actually say playing a character for me is like living one long song, one long song that lasts for months,” Gaga explained. “For ‘A Star Is Born,’ it was years for me.” Yet Gaga was more than ready to shed her “House of Gucci” persona after playing convicted killer Patrizia Reggiani, who ordered the murder of her ex-husband,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Netflix star Kim Mi-soo dead at the age of 29

Korean drama actress Kim Mi-soo has died at the age of 29. The actor - who also had a supporting role in the recent Disney+ series Snowdrop alongside Blackpink's Jisoo - died on 5 January. "Kim suddenly left us on 5 January," her agency Landscape said in a statement on...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules' Star Ebie's Dad Is a Hip-Hop Icon

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules follows the model set by Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie during the socialites' shenanigans in their reality series, The Simple Life. This time around, Ranch Rules documents celebrity kids on a Colorado ranch as they try to make due. The series stars the kids of notable faces like comedian Martin Lawrence and actor David Hasselhoff. But none have a story quite like Ebie Wright.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kathryn Kates, Actress Who Appeared in Seinfeld and The Many Saints of Newark, Dead at 73

Kathryn Kates, a veteran character actress with credits including Orange Is the New Black, Seinfeld and Law & Order: SVU to her name, has died. She was 73. Kates' representatives confirmed the news to PEOPLE, with Erica Bines of Headline Talent Agency noting that the actress died on Saturday "after a hard fought battle with lung cancer." She added that a memorial for Kates is being planned for the spring.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kristen Stewart Admits To Nicole Kidman That She Knows Every Word From ‘Moulin Rouge’s ‘Elephant Love Medley’

Soul sisters indeed! Kristen Stewart admitted to Nicole Kidman she knows every word to Moulin Rouge’s ‘Elephant Love Medley’ in a new interview between the two. Kristen Stewart, 30, may be earning raves for starring as Princess Diana in the acclaimed film Spencer, but she has “Lady Marmalade” on her mind. Kristen revealed to Moulin Rouge star Nicole Kidman, 54, that she knows every lyric to the film’s classic love song “Elephant Love Medley,” in a new interview for Variety‘s Actors on Actors presented by Amazon Studios. Stewart described being “so obsessed” with the film she first saw in theaters with her mom, telling Nicole: “That was such a beautiful movie.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How Michael K. Williams’ Doc Series ‘Black Market’ Completed Season Two After His Death

One of the producers behind Vice TV’s Black Market With Michael K. Williams is talking about their final conversation with the show’s star and executive producer, and why the series tapped his longtime friends to narrate for season two following the actor’s death at 54. The series’ second season, which premiered on Jan. 10 and explores issues like online scams and illegal cannabis markets, was still filming when the Boardwalk Empire and Lovecraft Country star passed away on Sept. 6 in what was reported on Sept. 24 to be an accidental drug overdose. At the time, principal photography had been completed...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy