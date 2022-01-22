ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Houthis, aid group: Death toll from prison airstrike hits 82

ClickOnDetroit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO – The death toll from a Saudi-led coalition airstrike that hit a prison run by Yemen’s Houthi rebels climbed to at least 82 detainees, the rebels and an aid group said Saturday. Internet access in the Arab world’s poorest country meanwhile remained largely down as the...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

Death toll rises to 91 from Yemen detention centre strike – Houthi minister

DUBAI (Reuters) – Air strikes last week on a detention centre https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/several-killed-air-strike-detention-centre-yemens-saada-reuters-witness-2022-01-21 in Yemen killed around 90 people and wounded more than 200, the Houthi administration’s health minister said on Tuesday, providing an updated toll after rescue efforts concluded. The United Nations said on Saturday that at least...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Dramatic images and video show Navy stealth fighter jet crashing into ocean

Pictures and video footage have emerged showing the moments before and after a US Navy fighter jet crashed into the South China Sea while attempting to land on an aircraft carrier.In the video, which has circulated widely on social media, the plane – an F-35C stealth fighter – approaches the landing deck of an aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, during a routine operation. The footage shows the plane coming in to land and then disappearing from view with a bang, but the clip cuts off before the crash itself can be seen.Still images are also circulating showing the...
MILITARY
natureworldnews.com

Saudi Tourist 'Killed on the Spot' After Aggressive Elephant Trampled Him on Safari

Authorities in Uganda are carrying out an investigation into the untimely demise of a Saudi national after getting trampled to death by an elephant. The tragedy occurred on Tuesday at the Murchison Falls national park, which is a renowned tourist attraction in Africa. According to Independent, the deceased was attacked by an elephant while taking a rest.
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

Russia Softens Stance on Ukraine Border Crisis

A top Kremlin official said on Friday that Russia does not “want wars,” hinting that the country is softening its stance on Ukraine while thousands of troops remain on the border. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview that there will not be a war “if...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctors Without Borders#Prison#Yemen#Arab#Iranian#Uae#The Associated Press#U N#Africans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Kansas woman accused of leading all-female battalion of Isis fighters and planning attack on US college

A mother who lived in Kansas has been arrested on charges of being a member of Isis – and of having led an all-female battalion of militants trained in the use of AK 47s, grenades and suicide belts.Allison Fluke-Ekren was turned over to the FBI on Friday and is due to appear in court in Alexandria, Virginia, on Monday. The circumstances of her arrest were not immediately released although she is known to have been living in Egypt in recent years.The 42-year-old is also suspected of having tried to recruit militants to launch an attack on a college campus in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

What to know about BA.2, the newest Covid omicron variant

As coronavirus case numbers in the U.S. show early signs of tapering, scientists are keeping a watchful eye on a newly identified version of the omicron variant, nicknamed "stealth omicron," that is driving new outbreaks in parts of Europe. The culprit is a "subvariant" of the omicron variant, which means...
SCIENCE
UPI News

U.N. human rights chief calls on Myanmar to restore civilian rule

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- As the one-year anniversary of the Myanmar coup nears, U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet is urging the international community to pressure the country to return to civilian rule. "I urge governments -- in the region and beyond -- as well as businesses, to listen to...
POLITICS
KOLR10 News

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy