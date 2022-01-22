ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James, Los Angeles set for matchup with Miami

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers (23-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (29-17, third in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Miami. He ranks second in the NBA scoring 28.9 points per game.

The Heat have gone 15-5 at home. Miami is sixth in the league with 25.6 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 8.3.

The Lakers are 8-11 on the road. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference with 24.3 assists per game led by Russell Westbrook averaging 7.8.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 11 the Lakers won 120-117 in overtime led by 27 points from Malik Monk, while Bam Adebayo scored 28 points for the Heat.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lowry is averaging 13.4 points and 8.3 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Westbrook is averaging 18.5 points, eight rebounds and 7.8 assists for the Lakers. James is averaging 31.0 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 111.2 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 115.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Kyle Lowry: out (personal), Tyler Herro: out (health and safety protocols).

Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (abdominal), Anthony Davis: out (knee), Sekou Doumbouya: out (health and safety protocols), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

NBA
