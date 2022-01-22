ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey takes on Carolina, seeks to break 3-game skid

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Carolina Hurricanes (27-8-2, first in the Metropolitan) vs. New Jersey Devils (14-19-5, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils +174, Hurricanes -214; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey aims to break its three-game skid with a victory against Carolina.

The Devils are 10-10-3 in conference play. New Jersey is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Jesper Bratt with 0.7.

The Hurricanes are 5-3-0 against the rest of their division. Carolina has scored 132 goals and is fourth in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game. Sebastian Aho leads the team with 17.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bratt leads the Devils with 23 assists and has 33 points this season. Jack Hughes has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Aho leads the Hurricanes with 17 goals and has 42 points. Teuvo Teravainen has five goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .873 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 8-1-1, averaging 4.7 goals, 8.6 assists, four penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: A.J. Greer: day to day (undisclosed), Ty Smith: day to day (upper body).

Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: out (health and safety protocols), Antti Raanta: day to day (upper body), Martin Necas: out (covid-19).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

