ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Raptors host the Trail Blazers for cross-conference contest

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Portland Trail Blazers (19-26, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (22-21, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors host Norman Powell and the Portland Trail Blazers in non-conference action.

The Raptors are 12-11 in home games. Toronto is the Eastern Conference leader with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Scottie Barnes averaging 2.8.

The Trail Blazers are 5-15 on the road. Portland is eighth in the Western Conference with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 2.7.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 16 the Trail Blazers won 118-113 led by 29 points from CJ McCollum, while OG Anunoby scored 29 points for the Raptors.

TOP PERFORMERS: VanVleet is shooting 42.4% and averaging 21.8 points for the Raptors. Anunoby is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Nurkic is averaging 14.3 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 25.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 106.4 points, 46.2 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 108.5 points, 43.6 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Khem Birch: out (nose), Goran Dragic: out (personal), Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (ankle), David Johnson: out (health and safety protocols).

Trail Blazers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Norman Powell: out (personal), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (ankle), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Cody Zeller: out (knee), Nassir Little: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nets Have Reportedly Made Decision On James Harden

There’s been a lot of talk this week about James Harden’s future in Brooklyn, with many speculating that the All-Star guard will end up in Philadelphia this offseason. Harden is rumored to be unhappy in Brooklyn, with his eyes potentially on a new team heading into the summer.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Khem Birch
Person
Nassir Little
Person
Cody Zeller
Person
Fred Vanvleet
Person
Damian Lillard
WKYC

Draymond Green: Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland should be an All-Star Game lock

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Appearing on a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, former NBA star guard-turned-TNT analyst Dwyane Wade had high praise for Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland. “He definitely has a [All-Star] case. When we...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Trail Blazers#The Toronto Raptors#Eastern Conference#Nurkic
NBC Sports

Playing Poole with Steph, Klay could unlock Warriors' offense

Amid a sluggish stretch in which Steph Curry is slumping, Jordan Poole is adjusting, and Klay Thompson still is finding his sea legs, the Warriors might have found the key to unlocking their offensive identity. On Tuesday, during their 130-92 thrashing of the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center, the Warriors...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Vibe

James Harden Shoots Down Reports He’s Unhappy Playing And Living In Brooklyn

James Harden has responded to reports that he is unhappy playing with the Brooklyn Nets and living in Brooklyn, stating that he is unaware of where that notion came from. “I don’t know what you talking about,” Harden said during an interview on Tuesday (Jan. 25). “I don’t know about no reports.” The claims of Harden’s alleged discontentment stem from a Bleacher Report article by contributor Jake Fischer, who reported that “multiple sources with knowledge of the situation” said while Harden “remains invested” in pursuing a title run with the Nets this season, he is looking to weigh his options following...
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

737K+
Followers
381K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy