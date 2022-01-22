ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tatum, Boston set for matchup against Washington

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Boston Celtics (23-24, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (23-23, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics visit the Washington Wizards. Tatum ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 25.2 points per game.

The Wizards are 16-15 in Eastern Conference games. Washington is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 108.2 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Celtics are 16-13 in conference matchups. Boston has a 12-17 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Wizards won the last meeting 115-112 in overtime on Oct. 30, with Bradley Beal scoring 36 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is scoring 23.7 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 22.6 points and 11.7 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Washington.

Tatum averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, scoring 25.2 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Brown is shooting 45.6% and averaging 23.4 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 114.3 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 104.5 points, 43.5 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.5 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Kyle Kuzma: out (neck spasms).

Celtics: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Bol Bol: out (foot), Aaron Nesmith: out (ankle), Marcus Smart: out (reconditioning).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
NBA

Tatum Locks C's in Ahead of Hawks Matchup

The Boston Celtics have created some positive momentum this week, defeating their last two opponents by a combined total of 82 points. However, Jayson Tatum doesn’t want his group becoming complacent as they prepare for a challenging road matchup against the Atlanta Hawks’ Eastern Conference-leading offense Friday night.
NBA
The Associated Press

Morant and the Grizzlies face the Wizards

Washington Wizards (23-25, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (34-17, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Washington Wizards. Morant ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 25.9 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 18-9 at home. Memphis...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MassLive.com

Boston Celtics Mailbag: Collin Sexton trade offer, selling on veterans, a worst case scenario for Tatum/Brown

We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. There are reports going around online that the Atlanta Hawks are looking for a starting caliber player and a first-round pick in return for John Collins. Assuming this is true (Thats a big if - This sounds like a leak that might be designed to drive Collins price down) he might be a player worth trading Marcus Smart for even though it would leave you with an issue at point guard. If Collins improved his passing and could score off the dribble he could be an all-star caliber player and Smart doesn’t have that upside. Could Smart, Nesmith or Langford, and a lottery protected first to Atlanta work or Smart and Josh Richardson to Atlanta for Collins? — Kenneth M.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Nesmith
Person
Pj Dozier
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Bol Bol
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Person
Marcus Smart
The Spun

Nets Have Reportedly Made Decision On James Harden

There’s been a lot of talk this week about James Harden’s future in Brooklyn, with many speculating that the All-Star guard will end up in Philadelphia this offseason. Harden is rumored to be unhappy in Brooklyn, with his eyes potentially on a new team heading into the summer.
NBA
WKYC

Draymond Green: Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland should be an All-Star Game lock

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Appearing on a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, former NBA star guard-turned-TNT analyst Dwyane Wade had high praise for Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland. “He definitely has a [All-Star] case. When we...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#The Washington Wizards#Eastern Conference#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Vibe

James Harden Shoots Down Reports He’s Unhappy Playing And Living In Brooklyn

James Harden has responded to reports that he is unhappy playing with the Brooklyn Nets and living in Brooklyn, stating that he is unaware of where that notion came from. “I don’t know what you talking about,” Harden said during an interview on Tuesday (Jan. 25). “I don’t know about no reports.” The claims of Harden’s alleged discontentment stem from a Bleacher Report article by contributor Jake Fischer, who reported that “multiple sources with knowledge of the situation” said while Harden “remains invested” in pursuing a title run with the Nets this season, he is looking to weigh his options following...
NBA
hypebeast.com

LeBron James Becomes First NBA Player To Be Named All-Star Starter for 18 Consecutive Years

Los Angeles Lakers powerhouse LeBron James has officially is returning to his home state of Ohio for the 2022 NBA All-Star games. This year’s selection marks the 18th consecutive year that James has been chosen to be an All-Star starter. He also ties Kobe Bryant for being selected second-most in the history of the league. The two are one behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who is a 19-time All-Star starter.
NBA
NBC Sports

Playing Poole with Steph, Klay could unlock Warriors' offense

Amid a sluggish stretch in which Steph Curry is slumping, Jordan Poole is adjusting, and Klay Thompson still is finding his sea legs, the Warriors might have found the key to unlocking their offensive identity. On Tuesday, during their 130-92 thrashing of the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center, the Warriors...
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

737K+
Followers
381K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy