ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Nashville faces non-conference foe Detroit

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Detroit Red Wings (18-17-6, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Nashville Predators (25-14-3, third in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -197, Red Wings +164; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville and Detroit face off in a non-conference matchup.

The Predators are 12-7-0 on their home ice. Nashville averages 12.4 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 83 total minutes.

The Red Wings are 5-11-3 in road games. Detroit averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has 42 total points for the Predators, 13 goals and 29 assists. Ryan Johansen has five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 19 goals and has 35 points. Dylan Larkin has 8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 5.5 penalties and 14.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Red Wings: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Dante Fabbro: out (upper body).

Red Wings: Thomas Greiss: out (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Red Wings host the Maple Leafs following shootout victory

Toronto Maple Leafs (26-10-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (19-19-6, fifth in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +178, Maple Leafs -220; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings defeated Pittsburgh 3-2 in a shootout. The Red Wings...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Associated Press

Los Angeles faces Charlotte for non-conference matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (24-25, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (27-22, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers take on Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets in a non-conference matchup. The Hornets are 13-7 on their home court. Charlotte ranks fourth...
NBA
The Associated Press

Morant and the Grizzlies face the Wizards

Washington Wizards (23-25, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (34-17, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Washington Wizards. Morant ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 25.9 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 18-9 at home. Memphis...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Johansen
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Thomas Greiss
Person
Mark Borowiecki
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Dante Fabbro
560 The Joe

In The Panthers We Trust

Jessica Blaylock talks about The Panthers winning ways and how their build and attitude all play a part plus what is Major League Baseball doing with The Hall of Fame.
NHL
The Associated Press

Indiana takes on Dallas after overtime win

Indiana Pacers (18-32, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (28-21, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the Dallas Mavericks after the Pacers took down the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-110 in overtime. The Mavericks have gone 15-9 at home. Dallas scores 105.5 points while outscoring opponents...
NBA
The Associated Press

Top scorers face off in Milwaukee-Denver matchup

Denver Nuggets (27-21, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (31-20, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic meet when Milwaukee squares off against Denver. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA averaging 28.8 points per game and Jokic is seventh in the league averaging 26.2 points per game.
NBA
The Associated Press

Cavaliers face the Pistons, seek 4th straight victory

Cleveland Cavaliers (30-19, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (11-37, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Cavaliers take on Detroit. The Pistons are 2-7 against the rest of their division. Detroit is 5-24 against opponents...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators#The Red Wings#Data Skrive#Sportradar
The Associated Press

Portland puts road win streak on the line against Chicago

Portland Trail Blazers (21-28, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (30-18, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland hits the road against Chicago trying to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Bulls have gone 17-6 in home games. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference with...
NBA
The Associated Press

Atlanta takes on Los Angeles, looks for 6th straight home win

Los Angeles Lakers (24-26, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (23-25, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts Los Angeles aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak. The Hawks are 13-11 in home games. Atlanta has a 5-2 record in one-possession games. The Lakers are...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Associated Press

Phoenix puts home win streak on the line against San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs (19-31, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (39-9, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts San Antonio looking to continue its three-game home winning streak. The Suns are 25-7 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4...
NBA
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1926 — The major league rules committee mandates that pitchers must have access to a rosin bag. 1971 — UCLA starts its 88-game winning streak with a 74-61 win over UC Santa Barbara. 1983 — John Riggins rushes for a Super Bowl-record 166 yards on 38 carries to...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

737K+
Followers
381K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy