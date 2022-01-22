Nashville faces non-conference foe Detroit

Detroit Red Wings (18-17-6, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Nashville Predators (25-14-3, third in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville and Detroit face off in a non-conference matchup.

The Predators are 12-7-0 on their home ice. Nashville averages 12.4 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 83 total minutes.

The Red Wings are 5-11-3 in road games. Detroit averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has 42 total points for the Predators, 13 goals and 29 assists. Ryan Johansen has five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 19 goals and has 35 points. Dylan Larkin has 8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 5.5 penalties and 14.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Red Wings: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Dante Fabbro: out (upper body).

Red Wings: Thomas Greiss: out (covid-19).

