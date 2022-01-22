ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embiid leads Philadelphia against San Antonio after 40-point game

 7 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers (26-19, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (17-29, 13th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits the San Antonio Spurs after Joel Embiid scored 40 points in the 76ers’ 102-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Spurs are 9-14 in home games. San Antonio ranks fourth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 46.2 rebounds. Jakob Poeltl leads the Spurs with 9.1 boards.

The 76ers are 16-9 on the road. Philadelphia is 2-4 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last matchup 119-100 on Jan. 8. Embiid scored 31 points to help lead the 76ers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is averaging 19.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists and two steals for the Spurs. Poeltl is averaging 12.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

Embiid is averaging 28.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 3-7, averaging 107.5 points, 46.4 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 111.9 points, 43.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: None listed.

76ers: Danny Green: out (hip), Ben Simmons: out (back), Matisse Thybulle: out (shoulder), Seth Curry: day to day (ankle), Shake Milton: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

