Knicks face the Clippers on 3-game skid

Los Angeles Clippers (23-24, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (22-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York looks to break its three-game skid when the Knicks take on Los Angeles.

The Knicks are 11-14 in home games. New York is last in the Eastern Conference scoring 40.9 points per game in the paint.

The Clippers are 8-12 on the road. Los Angeles is 12-13 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 18.8 points, 10 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Reggie Jackson is averaging 16.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 17.1 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 101.6 points, 45.5 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.8 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 104.6 points, 44.0 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Cam Reddish: day to day (ankle), Nerlens Noel: day to day (knee), Ryan Arcidiacono: day to day (ankle), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

Clippers: Marcus Morris Sr.: day to day (personal), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Nicolas Batum: day to day (health and safety protocols), Jason Preston: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.