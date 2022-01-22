Memphis takes on Dallas for conference matchup

Memphis Grizzlies (32-16, third in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (26-20, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Brunson and the Dallas Mavericks host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in Western Conference action Sunday.

The Mavericks are 20-11 in Western Conference games. Dallas averages 105.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 4-3 against opponents in the Southwest Division. Memphis is fourth in the NBA scoring 112.1 points per game while shooting 45.5%.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 15 the Mavericks won 112-85 led by 27 points from Luka Doncic, while Morant scored 19 points for the Grizzlies.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Hardaway Jr. is shooting 33.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 14.5 points. Doncic is averaging 25.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Morant is shooting 48.9% and averaging 25.1 points for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 105.7 points, 45.7 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 115.0 points, 49.8 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 8.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Sterling Brown: day to day (foot).

Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: day to day (health and safety protocols), Kyle Anderson: out (health protocols), Tyus Jones: out (health and safety protocols), Desmond Bane: out (health protocols), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.