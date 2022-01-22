Jokic leads Denver into matchup against Detroit

Detroit Pistons (11-34, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (23-21, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic leads Denver into a matchup with Detroit. He ranks eighth in the league averaging 25.9 points per game.

The Nuggets are 12-9 in home games. Denver is 11-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pistons are 4-20 in road games. Detroit is 4-17 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Barton averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Nuggets, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Jokic is averaging 25.9 points, 13.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists over the past 10 games for Denver.

Cade Cunningham is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 112.6 points, 45.0 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 104.0 points, 41.0 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee), JaMychal Green: out (health and safety protocols).

Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (health and safety protocols), Frank Jackson: out (reconditioning), Killian Hayes: day to day (hip), Luka Garza: out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Livers: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.