ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jokic leads Denver into matchup against Detroit

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Detroit Pistons (11-34, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (23-21, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic leads Denver into a matchup with Detroit. He ranks eighth in the league averaging 25.9 points per game.

The Nuggets are 12-9 in home games. Denver is 11-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pistons are 4-20 in road games. Detroit is 4-17 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Barton averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Nuggets, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Jokic is averaging 25.9 points, 13.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists over the past 10 games for Denver.

Cade Cunningham is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 112.6 points, 45.0 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 104.0 points, 41.0 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee), JaMychal Green: out (health and safety protocols).

Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (health and safety protocols), Frank Jackson: out (reconditioning), Killian Hayes: day to day (hip), Luka Garza: out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Livers: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
Gazette

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic named All-Star starter for second straight season

Nikola Jokic’s reward for carrying the Denver Nuggets throughout the first half of the season is another shortened break. Jokic was voted as an All-Star Game starter for the second straight year. It is the 26-year-old’s fourth consecutive All-Star selection. Lakers star LeBron James will captain one squad after receiving the most votes among Western Conference players.
NBA
The Denver Gazette

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets torch Pelicans' double-teams despite turnovers

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets played with fire before the offense ignited in a 116-105 win over the Pelicans on Friday in New Orleans. New Orleans sent an aggressive double-team toward the reigning Most Valuable Player on Denver’s opening possession, and Jokic’s first pass sailed over Austin Rivers and of bounds. A few minutes later, the Pelicans did the same, and Jokic’s cross-court pass was again too high for Rivers with the Nuggets (27-21) trailing 11-6 early. Jokic committed three of Denver’s eight turnovers in the first quarter. He finished with six of the team’s 21 turnovers, which led to 26 of the Pelicans points.
NBA
ESPN

Top scorers face off in Milwaukee-Denver matchup

Denver Nuggets (27-21, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (31-20, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic meet when Milwaukee squares off against Denver. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA averaging 28.8 points per game and Jokic is seventh in the league averaging 26.2 points per game.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Killian Hayes
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Luka Garza
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Isaiah Livers
Person
Jamychal Green
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Cade Cunningham
The Spun

Nets Have Reportedly Made Decision On James Harden

There’s been a lot of talk this week about James Harden’s future in Brooklyn, with many speculating that the All-Star guard will end up in Philadelphia this offseason. Harden is rumored to be unhappy in Brooklyn, with his eyes potentially on a new team heading into the summer.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Skrive#Sportradar
WKYC

Draymond Green: Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland should be an All-Star Game lock

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Appearing on a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, former NBA star guard-turned-TNT analyst Dwyane Wade had high praise for Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland. “He definitely has a [All-Star] case. When we...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Vibe

James Harden Shoots Down Reports He’s Unhappy Playing And Living In Brooklyn

James Harden has responded to reports that he is unhappy playing with the Brooklyn Nets and living in Brooklyn, stating that he is unaware of where that notion came from. “I don’t know what you talking about,” Harden said during an interview on Tuesday (Jan. 25). “I don’t know about no reports.” The claims of Harden’s alleged discontentment stem from a Bleacher Report article by contributor Jake Fischer, who reported that “multiple sources with knowledge of the situation” said while Harden “remains invested” in pursuing a title run with the Nets this season, he is looking to weigh his options following...
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

737K+
Followers
381K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy