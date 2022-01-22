ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York takes home win streak into matchup with Arizona

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Arizona Coyotes (10-25-4, eighth in the Central) vs. New York Rangers (26-11-4, second in the Metropolitan)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -287, Coyotes +231; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Arizona looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Rangers have gone 11-3-2 in home games. New York averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Jacob Trouba leads the team serving 61 total minutes.

The Coyotes are 5-12-3 in road games. Arizona serves 12.6 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 85 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Fox has 43 total points for the Rangers, seven goals and 36 assists. Mika Zibanejad has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Phil Kessel leads the Coyotes with 22 total assists and has 27 points. Johan Larsson has six goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Coyotes: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, five penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Coyotes: Ryan Dzingel: out (covid-19), Scott Wedgewood: out (health protocols), Barrett Hayton: out (hand), Cam Dineen: out (health protocols), Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Antoine Roussel: out (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

