NBA

Towns and Minnesota take on Brooklyn in non-conference action

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Brooklyn Nets (29-16, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (22-23, ninth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves host Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in a non-conference matchup.

The Timberwolves have gone 12-10 at home. Minnesota ranks third in the NBA with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarred Vanderbilt averaging 3.2 offensive boards.

The Nets are 17-5 on the road. Brooklyn averages 111.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Nets won the last meeting 110-105 on Dec. 4. Durant scored 30 points to help lead the Nets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns is scoring 24.3 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 21.9 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Durant is averaging 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Nets. James Harden is averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 118.5 points, 46.0 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 117.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Patrick Beverley: day to day (ankle), Jordan McLaughlin: out (health and safety protocols).

Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (knee), Nicolas Claxton: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

