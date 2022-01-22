Curry and the Warriors take on the Jazz

Utah Jazz (30-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (33-13, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors face the Utah Jazz. Curry is currently sixth in the league scoring 26.3 points per game.

The Warriors are 17-8 against conference opponents. Golden State is the NBA leader in team defense, allowing 102.1 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Jazz are 19-6 in Western Conference play. Utah ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 3.6.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Warriors won 123-116 in the last matchup on Jan. 2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is scoring 26.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Gobert is averaging 16 points, 15 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 104.2 points, 47.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points per game.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 110.0 points, 42.6 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (rest), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (foot), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Jazz: Rudy Gobert: day to day (ankle), Hassan Whiteside: out (health protocols), Donovan Mitchell: out (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.