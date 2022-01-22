St. Louis visits Vancouver following shutout win

St. Louis Blues (24-11-5, second in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-18-4, sixth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis visits Vancouver after the Blues shut out Seattle 5-0. Ville Husso earned the victory in the net for St. Louis after recording 27 saves.

The Canucks are 10-8-3 against Western Conference opponents. Vancouver is 31st in the NHL with 32.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The Blues are 9-4-2 against opponents from the Central. St. Louis averages 3.3 penalties per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Niko Mikkola leads them averaging 0.5.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller has 39 total points for the Canucks, 12 goals and 27 assists. Quinn Hughes has seven assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with 15 goals and has 40 points. Brayden Schenn has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Blues: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Ashton Sautner: out (covid-19), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19), Justin Dowling: out (covid-19), J.T. Miller: out (health and safety protocols), Bo Horvat: out (health and safety protocols), Conor Garland: day to day (undisclosed), Thatcher Demko: out (health and safety protocols).

Blues: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.