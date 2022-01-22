ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle hosts Florida following shootout victory

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Florida Panthers (28-8-5, first in the Atlantic) vs. Seattle Kraken (12-24-4, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits the Seattle Kraken after the Panthers knocked off Vancouver 2-1 in a shootout.

The Kraken are 8-13-2 at home. Seattle is last in the Western Conference shooting 27.8 shots per game.

The Panthers have gone 7-5-5 away from home. Florida is first in the Eastern Conference with 7.0 assists per game, led by Markus Nutivaara averaging 1.0.

In their last meeting on Nov. 27, Seattle won 4-1. Jordan Eberle scored a team-high two goals for the Kraken in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 15 goals, adding eight assists and totaling 23 points. Calle Jarnkrok has four goals over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Aaron Ekblad leads the Panthers with a plus-28 in 40 games this season. Sam Bennett has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 2-7-1, averaging two goals, 3.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

Panthers: 8-1-1, averaging 4.9 goals, 8.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Antoine Bibeau: out (health protocols), Chris Driedger: out (covid-19), Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body).

Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Gustav Forsling: out (health protocols), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

