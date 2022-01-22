ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sacramento faces Milwaukee on 7-game road slide

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Sacramento Kings (18-29, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (29-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -9.5; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento travels to Milwaukee looking to break its seven-game road slide.

The Bucks are 16-8 in home games. Milwaukee is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 111.6 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Kings are 6-13 in road games. Sacramento is 9-17 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Allen averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, six assists and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 21 points and 5.2 assists for the Kings. Buddy Hield is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 4-6, averaging 109.1 points, 48.4 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 113.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Brook Lopez: out (back).

Kings: Tyrese Haliburton: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

