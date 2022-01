This story will be updated. The Sun’s weekly hockey newsletter is back! Subscribe here to stay up to date on all things Cornell Hockey. For the second Friday in a row, No. 8 men’s hockey welcomed the last place team in the ECAC to Lynah Rink. After suffering an upset loss to Princeton last Friday, Cornell was determined to not overlook Dartmouth as it prepares to face Harvard tomorrow night.

ITHACA, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO