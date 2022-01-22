ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regina King's son dead by suicide

By Celebretainment
 7 days ago
Regina King's son has died by suicide. Regina, 51, confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE that Ian Alexander Jr, 26 - her son with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr - had taken his own life. She wrote: "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian....

