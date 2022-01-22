ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Part of $200 Million U.S. Defence Aid Arrives in Ukraine

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKYIV (Reuters) - The first shipment of the United States' $200 million security support package for Ukraine arrived in Kyiv, the U.S. Embassy said on Saturday. The...

www.usnews.com

ROBERT SAMORAJ
7d ago

people of the United States are you happy now to know that your hard-earned dollar is being spent in another country and the majority of that money will be Kickbacks to Joe Biden and his son and watch how much money will be taken from you by Jill Biden for help people

US News and World Report

Russian Buildup at Ukraine Border Includes Blood for Wounded, U.S. Officials Say

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian troop buildup along its border with Ukraine includes supplies of blood https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/exclusive-russia-moves-blood-supplies-near-ukraine-adding-us-concern-officials-2022-01-28 for the wounded, three U.S. officials told Reuters, a detail reinforcing U.S. comments that Russia "clearly" now has the capability to move on its neighbour. The disclosure by the officials, speaking on condition...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Kremlin Says Watching U.S. Actions Over Ukraine With Great Concern

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday it was watching with great concern after the United States put 8,500 troops on alert to be ready to deploy to Europe in case of an escalation in the Ukraine crisis. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Washington of fuelling tensions over Ukraine -...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine receives second batch of U.S. weapons in Russian stand-off

KYIV, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Sunday the country had received a second consignment of weapons from the United States as part of defensive aid totalling $200 million. Washington has said it would continue to support Ukraine amid concerns in Kyiv and among its...
MILITARY
State
Washington State
Axios

How much the U.S. has spent on aid to Ukraine

The United States has committed an increasing amount of foreign assistance to Ukraine over the years — with no other European or Eurasian nation receiving more since 2015, according to data from ForeignAssistance.gov. The big picture: When it comes to military support in particular, the U.S. committed to more...
POLITICS
Axios

Second shipment of U.S. weapons arrives in Ukraine

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov confirmed on Twitter on Sunday that the government in Kyiv has received a second shipment of weapons from the United States. Why it matters: With the failure of diplomatic talks to produce a deescalation in the brewing crisis, a Russian invasion of the country might be increasingly likely.
POLITICS
UPI News

U.S. delivers 'lethal' aid to Ukraine

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. government delivered "lethal" aid to Ukraine as part of the first shipment of security assistance to defend against possible a Russian invasion, the U.S. Embassy in Kiev said. "This shipment includes close to 200,000 pounds of lethal aid, including ammunition for the front line...
FOREIGN POLICY
wtaq.com

U.S. senators work on bipartisan bill to aid Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican U.S. senators said on Wednesday they are working with Democrats on legislation to aid Ukraine as Washington works to prevent another attack by Russia on the former Soviet state and after a bill they supported failed to pass last week. A bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-democrats-slam-cruz-nord-stream-2-sanctions-bill-ahead-vote-2022-01-13 led by...
FOREIGN POLICY
WEKU

The U.S. will provide $200 million in military aid to Ukraine amid crisis

KYIV, Ukraine — As U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Ukraine, the Biden administration said Wednesday it's providing an additional $200 million in defensive military aid to the country amid soaring fears of a Russian invasion. A senior U.S. State Department official said the assistance was approved in...
MILITARY
KXRM

US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine

“There is no change, there will be no change,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Also not up for negotiation will be the U.S. and European response to any Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said, repeating the mantra that any such incursion would be met with massive consequences and severe economic costs.
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Russia Softens Stance on Ukraine Border Crisis

A top Kremlin official said on Friday that Russia does not “want wars,” hinting that the country is softening its stance on Ukraine while thousands of troops remain on the border. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview that there will not be a war “if...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Pentagon reveals which US military units are preparing to deploy near Ukraine

The Pentagon confirmed on Thursday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has placed thousands of United States troops on “heightened preparedness to deploy.”. “The secretary did place a range of units in the United States on a heightened preparedness to deploy. I can say today that these units include elements of the 82nd Airborne Division based in Fort Bragg, which regularly, I think you all know, maintains high readiness, as well as elements of the 18th Airborne Corps, also based at Fort Bragg, and some elements at Fort Campbell, Kentucky,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters during a briefing.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY

