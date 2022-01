Tesla’s Q4 Fiscal Year 2021 report is out and as it appears, the U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer is still holding its Bitcoins. According to the report, the company has not made any major alterations to its Bitcoin holdings, with the stash remaining untouched for a least three quarters. As per the recent report, the company was holding $1.26 Billion worth of Bitcoin as of December 31, 2021, which is a 16% descent from its initial investment. This has largely been due to the overall market drawdown facing the crypto market.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO