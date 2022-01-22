Following the scripture when it comes to religion

Seeing as how sermons constitute such a large percentage of our periods of worship, at least in regards to time, it seems sensible to understand what makes for a good sermon. God has only given us so much time in this world, and a poor sermon not only wastes the time of the participants but is, by its very nature, detrimental to the spiritual health of those same listeners who might be tempted to think the preaching better than it is and act accordingly. If we are going to engage in the activity of listening to the preaching of sermons, an activity both commended and by implication commanded in Scripture (cf. Acts 6:2, 10:42; Romans 10:14; 2 Timothy 4:2, etc.), then a basic grasp as to the purpose of the preaching as well as an appreciation for the basic necessary ingredients of good preaching, can only aid us in the pursuit of that activity.

RELIGION ・ 8 DAYS AGO