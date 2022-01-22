ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Following the scripture when it comes to religion

“Religious freedom is expanding,” said an editorial by Lindsay Lloyd (1/1). He resides not in New York where Gov. Kathy Hochul arbitrarily issued an indoor public mask edict on everyone under the threat of a $ 1,000 fine. That’s freedom contraction, not expansion. His editorial cited a...

Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Grazia

It’s None Of The Pope’s Business If People Don’t Want Children

The Catholic church has, historically, quite enjoyed telling women what to do with their bodies. And in a pretty on-brand announcement, Pope Francis claimed that couples who would rather have pets than children are ‘selfish’. Speaking to an audience at the Vatican he preached: ‘Today… we see a...
Kathy Hochul
Jesus Christ
outreachmagazine.com

When Change Comes Knocking at the Church Door

Change should be seen as a positive antidote to reclaim the church’s health for future generations. Recently I had a wonderful conversation with a group of church leaders facing a change season in leadership and the future direction of their local church. Every time I speak with dedicated church leaders, I get a sense of thankfulness for what God is doing inside the local church. Yet, it can be scary when a change season comes to even the most seasoned church member. Most church boards must ask themselves, ‘Are we willing to go through the pain for the cure?’ The pain is change, and the cure they are seeking is spiritual and numerical growth. Even healthy churches have to constantly find new ways to maintain the status quo because of the fickle nature of church attendance in today’s culture.
theapopkavoice.com

When it comes to believing in ourselves, most people are agnostics

Believing that you can do something is one thing, but doing it is quite another. It seems that self-doubt is much more common than self-confidence these days, and when it comes to believing in ourselves, most people are agnostics. So often when we set out to do a particular task,...
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Search the Scriptures: A good sermon

Seeing as how sermons constitute such a large percentage of our periods of worship, at least in regards to time, it seems sensible to understand what makes for a good sermon. God has only given us so much time in this world, and a poor sermon not only wastes the time of the participants but is, by its very nature, detrimental to the spiritual health of those same listeners who might be tempted to think the preaching better than it is and act accordingly. If we are going to engage in the activity of listening to the preaching of sermons, an activity both commended and by implication commanded in Scripture (cf. Acts 6:2, 10:42; Romans 10:14; 2 Timothy 4:2, etc.), then a basic grasp as to the purpose of the preaching as well as an appreciation for the basic necessary ingredients of good preaching, can only aid us in the pursuit of that activity.
theadvocate.com

Facets of Faith: What happens when you replace damsels with camels in Scripture?

On Jan. 8, I shared some interesting typographical errors introduced into the Bible through the years. Here are some more. Genesis 24:61 reads: "And Rebekah arose, and her camels." It should have read damsels. The Idle Bible 1809. Zechariah 11:17 reads "the idle shepherd" instead of "the idol shepherd." Incunabula...
Newton Kansan

RELIGION BRIEFS

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis baptized 16 babies in the splendor of the Sistine Chapel on Sunday, resuming a decades-old Vatican tradition which had been interrupted last year by the pandemic. Francis told the parents of the nine girls and seven boys whom he formally ushered into the Catholic...
birminghamchristian.com

Memorizing Scripture Through Song

Is one of your goals for 2022 to memorize more Scripture? Adam Wright, the creator of The Corner Room and member of the band Acts of Congress, has written more worship songs whose lyrics are verses and chapters of the Bible! “Psalm Songs, Volume 3 is a continuation of The Corner Room’s primary focus of setting Scripture to music as a tool for memorization and meditation, ultimately leading to worship,” Wright explains.
Deadline

Sister Janet Mead Dies: Nun Who Turned ‘The Lord’s Prayer’ Into International Rock Hit Was 84

Sister Janet Mead, a South Australian nun who had a 1970s hit with a rock version of “The Lord’s Prayer” that made her the first Australian with a US gold record, has died at 84. Mead died Wednesday of cancer, according to the The Catholic Archdiocese of Adelaide, Australia. She rose to fame in Australia after her “Rock Masses,” recorded at Adelaide’s St Francis Xavier cathedral, came to the attention of Festival Records. Her 1973 recording of “The Lord’s Prayer” sold 2 million copies and was distributed in 31 countries. The song rose to No. 3 on the Australian singles chart and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. All of the royalties on the recording were donated to charity by Mead. Mead entered the Sisters of Mercy convent in 1955 after attending St Aloysius College in Adelaide. She also attended the Adelaide Conservatorium, where she studied piano. During her career, she produced multiple plays, liturgies and more than 20 musicals, and also ran the St. Aloysius College orchestra for many years. Her work saw her recognized as South Australian of the Year in 2004. She was also recognized for her services to Australian Christian music and given the Golden Gospel Award.
WGNO

Country bans gay ‘conversion therapy’

France has a new law that bans so-called conversion therapies and authorizes jail time and fines for practitioners who use the scientifically discredited practice to attempt to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQ people.
Observer

Hanya Yanagihara’s ‘To Paradise’ Is a 720 Page Exploration of Relationships

In Hanya Yanagihara’s To Paradise, David, the forgotten king of Hawaii, seeks refuge in a make-believe paradise, a slip of useless land on the edge of the blue ocean, where “the waves lapped against the shore, and withdrew, again and again.” The land is a respite from the stagnancy and trauma of David’s life, the circular stillness of provincial existence on the island, but most of all, it is the chance to be with Edward, a companion who is never clearly defined as a lover or a friend, and is the only person outside of David’s family with whom he has had a lasting, formative relationship. The risk and extremities of romantic relationships, the search for a lost homeland, and the violence of families trying to protect their children, are recurring themes in the 720 page tome, which spans three centuries and takes place in an alternate reality, where people are free to love whoever they choose, men can marry men and women can marry women, but racial and class differences still prevail.
The Daily Sentinel

