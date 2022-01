Fans can count on one hand the number of times Chelsea’s three forwards have all played well in a game against an elite-level opponent. Thomas Tuchel has struggled to get his forwards firing over the last year, which is undoubtedly the biggest criticism of the Champions League-winning manager. Some say it’s the price to pay for defensive stability and there is definitely some truth to that. However, teams in the upper echelons of European football need to be very good at both ends of the pitch.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO