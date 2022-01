With his family by his side, Henrik Lundqvist watches his No. 30 soar into the rafters of MSG, as the Rangers retire his jersey. This was as much a chance for the New York Rangers to retire Lundqvist's No. 30, making him the 11th player in their history to have his number hang in the Garden rafters, as it was for the former goalie to finally have a chance to say goodbye to the fans who regularly chanted his name for 15 seasons (2005-20) in the only NHL arena he called home.

