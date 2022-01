BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Sabres could be without their top six goalies when they play at the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday (9 p.m. ET; BSAZ, MSG-B, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). Michael Houser, who was expected to start at least one of the next two games -- Saturday, or at the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday -- was placed in NHL COVID-19 protocol Friday.

NHL ・ 19 HOURS AGO