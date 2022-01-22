Analysis: Biden Overshoots on What’s Possible in Divided D.C.

The sherpa will help guide Biden's eventual nominee through the grueling Senate confirmation process. Sherpa is a climbing term, right? Generally, yes: Sherpas are ethnic natives of the Himalaya region who help foreign travelers reach summits (think Everest). But on Capitol Hill, the meaning has changed over the years: Supreme Court "sherpas" serve as the guides for nominees to navigate the tradition-rich and often fraught path to Senate confirmation. Sherpas typically steer nominees to meetings with individual senators, help prepare for questions those senators may ask and look out for any hurdles that would complicate a confirmation.
Joe Biden, who ran for president promising to restore trust in American democracy, recently undermined it. It’s not what he was elected to do, and he needs to repair the damage. During his marathon press conference last week, Biden was asked whether the failure of voting-rights legislation in Congress...
Senate Democrats who have played defense for the last three Supreme Court vacancies plan to move swiftly to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer using the rapid 2020 confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett as a new standard. Barrett was confirmed exactly a month after then-President Donald Trump nominated her to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — and just five weeks after Ginsburg’s death in September of that year. Democrats sharply criticized that timeline then, arguing that most confirmations had taken much longer and that Republicans were trying to jam the nomination through in case...
WASHINGTON — Among President Joe Biden’s most valuable political skills has been a knack for planting himself firmly at the ideological center of the Democratic Party, a trait that helped him win elections amid shifting winds over five decades in public life. In office, that strategy enabled him to cobble together enough lawmakers to pass a large economic relief package and a bipartisan infrastructure bill.
After months of setbacks, President Biden is looking to chart a path forward for passage of his spending agenda. But while the president indicates he's willing to break up the Build Back Better Act to get it done, Democrats may be starting from scratch with negotiations on Capitol Hill. On...
While defending the White House’s track record during his first year in office, President Biden lamented Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s lack of a policy plan and former President Donald Trump’s influence on the Republican Party. “Mitch has been very clear he’d do anything to prevent Biden...
Republican senators say they're startled over "irresponsible" comments by President Biden Wednesday refusing to affirm that the 2022 midterm elections will be legitimate if Democrats can't pass their major election bills. "It's unfortunate," Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, told Fox News. Portman is a moderate who was critical of former President...
The old joke about Wagner’s music being better than it sounds applies to President Biden’s first year in office: It’s better than it looks. Alas for Biden, that’s not good enough. With the president’s approval ratings languishing, the first anniversary of his inauguration has turned into...
When Joe Biden became president, he inherited an America divided in almost every conceivable way, promising to be a force for unity and reconciliation. "So I don't think that Joe Biden has necessarily made us more united but I think he has prevented it from being worse."
Over years of following American politics, I’d come to regard Joe Biden as harmless — a back-slapper without strong conviction, given to exaggeration and the occasional outright lie, but no worse than average for a career politician and no threat to the republic. Lately I’ve been wondering if I overestimated him.
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday it is clear that his successors, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are picking up where Barack Obama left off in fundamentally transforming the American system into one that is hard-left. Pence also reacted to Harris' trip to Honduras to visit...
