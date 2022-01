A recent datamine hints that Pokemon Go will add Hisuian Pokemon seen in the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus game in the very near future. A new Pokemon Go update was posted recently, which means that dataminers have cracked it open to peek inside the code and see what the future holds for the popular mobile game. The PokeMiners group posted their findings today, which includes a hint that Hisuian Pokemon are coming to Pokemon Go very soon. Per the datamine, code was added suggesting that Hisuian Voltorb will be added to the game in the near future, likely in February as part of the game's ongoing Season of Heritage storyline. It seems very likely that Hisuian Voltorb will appear behind the mysterious door players have been working to unlock throughout the past few weeks in Pokemon Go.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO