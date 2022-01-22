ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong health authorities warn of worsening COVID outbreak

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong health officials warned on Saturday of a significantly worsening COVID-19 outbreak in the Asian financial hub as suspected infection numbers rose in a congested residential area. Health officials said some 26 confirmed cases and more than 100 cases classed as preliminary positive...

