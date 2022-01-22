REEL REVIEWS: Catch these recent releases in streaming

Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it) For more reviews, click here. “After Antarctica” (NR) (3.5) [Plays Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the William L. McKnight 3M Omnitheater at the Science Museum of Minnesota’s Omni Theater; for more information, log on to smm.org or call 651/221-9444.] — Stunning photography highlights Tasha Van Zandt’s award-winning, educational, awe-inspiring, gripping, 105-minute documentary that chronicles adventure-seeking Minnesota native polar explorer, educator, and author Will Steger as he leads a six-man international team that includes Frenchman Jean-Louis Etienne, Chinaman Qin Dahe, Russian Victor Boyarsky, Japanese Keizo Funatsu, and Englishman Geoff Somers on a challenging, grueling, harrowing, seven-months, coast-to-coast expedition by dogsled across Antarctica that began on July 27, 1989, and then the 75-year-old consummate explorer returned to the Arctic Circle in 2018 to continue to underscore the devastating effects of climate change.
