REEL REVIEWS: Catch these recent releases in streaming

By Alice Reese Herald-Banner Contributor
Greenville Herald-Banner
 7 days ago

Recently reviewed, these movies are now streaming. Disney’s touching and entertaining animated feature is set at the Madrigal family’s enchanted mansion in the mountains of Colombia. The fanciful Madrigal home boasts stairs and tiles which dance to composer Lin-Manuel Miranda’s music. Teenager Mirabel Madrigal (voice of Stephanie...

Variety

Oscars: Can Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Be the Fourth Married Couple Nominated in the Same Year?

Penélope Cruz is luxuriously refined in "Parallel Mothers," a performance that has picked up critical acclaim and notable accolades since debuting at Venice. The voting bloc of the international community is a key demographic that pushed last year's "The Father" from Florian Zeller, another Sony Pictures Classics feature, to perform exceptionally well with the Academy despite significant misses from key guild groups leading to nominations. Zeller's film went on to win two major Oscars for adapted screenplay (Zeller and Christopher Hampton) and best actor (Anthony Hopkins). The awards prospects for Pedro Almodóvar's Spanish drama have been hindered by the switch in-person...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Lady Gaga Stayed in 'A Star Is Born' Character for Years: 'Insanity Is Subjective'

There's nothing "Shallow" about Lady Gaga's performances, thanks to her expertly honed method acting techniques. The "House of Gucci" star admitted during Variety's Actors on Actors roundtable opposite Jake Gyllenhaal that she often stays in character for months, even years, at a time. "I would actually say playing a character for me is like living one long song, one long song that lasts for months," Gaga explained. "For 'A Star Is Born,' it was years for me." Yet Gaga was more than ready to shed her "House of Gucci" persona after playing convicted killer Patrizia Reggiani, who ordered the murder of her ex-husband,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Bradley Cooper Says Replacing Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Nightmare Alley' Exposed His Insecurities

Bradley Cooper earned rave reviews for his lead performance in Guillermo del Toro's "Nightmare Alley," but the eight-time Oscar nominee was not necessarily the director's first choice for the job. It was Leonardo DiCaprio, who del Toro originally cast in the role of Stanton Carlisle, a drifter and con artist who rises from lowly carnival worker to a renowned mentalist. Speaking to Mahershala Ali as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, presented by Amazon Studios, Cooper opened up about replacing DiCaprio and how not being first choice exposed his own insecurities. "'Nightmare Alley' was an interesting example of how insecure...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Benedict Cumberbatch Admits His 'Zoolander 2' Non-Binary Character 'Backfired a Little Bit'

Benedict Cumberbatch and Penélope Cruz joined forces for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, presented by Amazon Studios, but it was not the first time the two performers had collaborated on screen. Cumberbatch and Cruz both had roles in Ben Stiller's comedy "Zoolander 2," a critical flop in 2016 that also bombed at the box office with just $28 million in the U.S. Cumberbatch's casting as a non-binary fashion model named All proved problematic, and the actor admitted to Cruz that he would not be cast in the role had the sequel been made today. "There was a lot of contention around...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Ron Perlman Says ‘F— You’ to ‘Don’t Look Up’ Critics: ‘Internet Has Almost Killed Journalism’

Ron Perlman is hitting back against critics of Adam McKay’s Netflix satire “Don’t Look Up,” in which the “Hellboy” favorite stars opposite an ensemble cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet, Joe Morgan and Mark Rylance. Perlman stars in the movie as Colonel Benedict Drask, a war veteran tasked with flying to space to destroy a comet that’s heading toward the planet. “Don’t Look Up” has become one of Netflix’s biggest original films to date since debuting on Dec. 24 on the streamer. “Fuck you and your self-importance and this self-perpetuating need to say everything...
MOVIES
Variety

Bradley Cooper Confirms ‘A Star Is Born’ Directorial Follow-Up ‘Maestro’ Starts Filming in May

Bradley Cooper confirmed during a conversation with Mahershala Ali as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, presented by Amazon Studios, that “Maestro” will finally start filming this May. Netflix’s “Maestro” marks Cooper’s first directorial effort since the blockbuster success of his feature debut, “A Star Is Born.” Cooper also stars in “Maestro” as esteemed Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein, with Carey Mulligan on board to play Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montealegre. “I wanted to be a conductor since I was a kid,” Cooper told Ali about the new film. “I was obsessed with it, asked Santa Claus for a baton when I...
MOVIES
Variety

Cate Blanchett and Leonardo DiCaprio Near Oscar Records for Roles in Best Picture Nominees

The best picture prize is what every studio and filmmaker covets, whether they publicly admit it or not. But, of course, it would help if you had the star power to make it happen. Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett both have proven that they have said star power with the amount of best picture nominees (and winners) they’ve appeared in over their careers. With DiCaprio starring in “Don’t Look Up” alongside Blanchett, who is co-starring in another awards vehicle, “Nightmare Alley,” both stand a solid chance of getting close to — or possibly breaking — a record. This year,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Belfast’ Stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe Drew From Personal Experiences to Play a Married Couple Caught in a Tumultuous Time

For Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan, working on Focus Features’ Belfast was unlike anything they’d done before. The actress, who plays Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s film based on his childhood, felt drawn to the story when she saw that the script was focused on ordinary people instead of the politics and ideology of Northern Ireland — which she often sees in projects that come her way. For Dornan, who plays Balfe’s husband, Pa, Belfast was set in his hometown, and he was enticed by the truthful story of a family struggling with crippling decisions, grief and unconditional love. Plus, they got...
MOVIES
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Thomasin Mckenzie
Person
Christoph Waltz
Person
Louis Wain
Person
Benicio Del Toro
Person
Lea Seydoux
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Nicole Holofcener
Person
Aunjanue Ellis
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sentinel-Echo

REEL REVIEWS: ‘Nightmare Alley’ – Stylish shocker in film noir

Best Picture and Best Director Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”) cowrote and directed this throwback to film noir, a thriller based on William Lindsay Gresham’s novel. Set in the 1940’s, the feature stars Bradley Cooper as Stanton Carlisle, a down-on-his-luck guy who joins...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Costume Design Predictions

Last Updated January 26: “Dune,” Cruella,” “Cyrano,” “House of Gucci,” “West Side Story,” and “Nightmare Alley” were among the high profile costume design contenders that received CDGA nominations this week. Other guild nominees included “The Green Knight,” “The Matrix Resurrections,” Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” DC’s “The Suicide Squad,” “Coming 2 America,” “Don’t Look Up,” “In the Heights,” “No Time to Die,” and “Zola.” In terms of the Oscar race, “Dune,” “House of Gucci,” “Cruella,” “West Side Story,” and “Nightmare Alley” look to be the favorites, with “Coming 2 America” (“Black Panther”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

Claire Danes Joins Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan in FX Limited Series ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’

Golden Globe-winning actor Claire Danes will star opposite Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan in the FX limited series “Fleishman is in Trouble,” based on the novel of the same name by features journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner. The series hails from ABC Signature and will stream on Hulu. Brodesser-Akner wrote the limited series and executive produces. “Fleishman is in Trouble” centers on a recently divorced forty-something (Toby Fleishman, played by Eisenberg), who starts using dating apps and enjoying his sexual freedom before his ex-wife mysteriously disappears, leaving him with his kids. Now, Fleishman will have to take a look at what happened to...
CELEBRITIES
scotscoop.com

The Reel Ramble Ep. 6: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ discussion and review

On this episode of The Reel Ramble, hosts Izaan Masud and Isabel Wright Wright review the highly anticipated film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with their guest Quinn Mansfield, a junior at Carlmont. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” follows Peter Parker, as he faces multiversal foes after his identity was...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Cats
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Shudder Streaming: The Last Thing Mary Saw (2022) - Reviewed

Sometimes real-life horrors are far more terrifying than any fictitious ghost or monster, especially when they’re under the guise of something righteous. For centuries now, people have done heinous acts in the name of religion, and the damage that has been done worldwide is devastating and widespread. In Edoardo Vitaletti’s The Last Thing Mary Saw, we see a prime example of this, and while it’s not without its supernatural elements, the true monster lurking here is religion.
MOVIES
hometownsource.com

Short Redhead Reel Reviews for the week of Jan. 21

Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it) For more reviews, click here. “After Antarctica” (NR) (3.5) [Plays Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the William L. McKnight 3M Omnitheater at the Science Museum of Minnesota’s Omni Theater; for more information, log on to smm.org or call 651/221-9444.] — Stunning photography highlights Tasha Van Zandt’s award-winning, educational, awe-inspiring, gripping, 105-minute documentary that chronicles adventure-seeking Minnesota native polar explorer, educator, and author Will Steger as he leads a six-man international team that includes Frenchman Jean-Louis Etienne, Chinaman Qin Dahe, Russian Victor Boyarsky, Japanese Keizo Funatsu, and Englishman Geoff Somers on a challenging, grueling, harrowing, seven-months, coast-to-coast expedition by dogsled across Antarctica that began on July 27, 1989, and then the 75-year-old consummate explorer returned to the Arctic Circle in 2018 to continue to underscore the devastating effects of climate change.
MOVIES
Connecticut Post

Beatles’ ‘Rooftop Performance’ to Be Released as a Streaming Audio Album

Few Beatles fans had complaints about Peter Jackson’s recent “The Beatles: Get Back” documentary, but to the extent they did, there were some grumblings that the faithful wanted a way to hear the entire rooftop concert that makes up the last portion of the docu-series without the spoken interjections of the interceding British policemen or man-on-the-street interviews.
MUSIC

