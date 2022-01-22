ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana bill would ban transgender women from scholastic sports; public hearing planned

By Lawrence Richard
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana lawmakers are gearing up to debate a bill that would prevent transgender girls from competing in girls’ scholastic sports. "This legislation is the result of listening to the concerns of female student-athletes and parents in my district and across the state. The purpose of this bill is to protect fair...

