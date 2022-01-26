What is today's Wordle 217 answer?

It's hard to fathom how we existed before Wordle came into our lives.

The sharing of those little green, yellow and black squares every morning on Twitter has seemingly given the whole of humanity a collective thing to strive for every day...if you can guess the answer at least.

The viral word game, invented by Brooklyn-based developer Josh Wardle, continues to take the internet by storm but it's not always easy to guess what the hidden five-letter word is.

Well, if you've struggled today (Saturday 22nd January 2022), then you've come to the right place.

Spoilers: The answer to today's quiz is just ahead.

Today's answer is: WINCE













Wince, or as the dictionary defines it: "make a slight involuntary grimace or shrinking movement of the body out of pain or distress."

Didn't manage to guess it today? No worries. There is always tomorrow but you best get brushing up on those five-letter words in the meantime.