First flights leave Chinese city Xi'an as travel curbs ease

Alan Dowd documents some problems with China in The American Legion Magazine of December 2020, and I liberally quote from the article. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the adverse impact on the world attributable to China's domination of the production of medicines, personal protective equipment and other medical supplies. Before the pandemic, China produced "35.9 percent of America's antibiotics, 49.8 percent of our medical bandages, 71.7 percent of our face masks and 77.2 percent of our plastic gloves. During the pandemic, China quietly managed to buy up much of the world's N-95 masks."
