ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

First flights leave Chinese city Xi'an as travel curbs ease

Trumann Democrat
 7 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — The first commercial airline flights in one month took off...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Chinese Government#Western China#Curbs#Ap
Trumann Democrat

China controls critical supplies

Alan Dowd documents some problems with China in The American Legion Magazine of December 2020, and I liberally quote from the article. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the adverse impact on the world attributable to China's domination of the production of medicines, personal protective equipment and other medical supplies. Before the pandemic, China produced "35.9 percent of America's antibiotics, 49.8 percent of our medical bandages, 71.7 percent of our face masks and 77.2 percent of our plastic gloves. During the pandemic, China quietly managed to buy up much of the world's N-95 masks."
HEALTH
Pyramid

First aid flights leave for Tonga after big volcano eruption

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The first flights carrying fresh water and other aid to Tonga were finally able to leave Thursday after the Pacific nation’s main airport runway was cleared of ash left by a huge volcanic eruption. A C-130 Hercules military transport plane left New Zealand carrying...
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Trumann Democrat

Chinese travel for Lunar New Year despite plea to stay put

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese are traveling to their hometowns for the Lunar New Year, the country’s biggest family holiday, despite a government plea to stay where they are as Beijing tries to contain coronavirus outbreaks. The holiday, which starts Wednesday, usually is the biggest annual movement of humanity...
TRAVEL
Trumann Democrat

Slovenia snowboarder tests positive for virus in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — A snowboarder from Slovenia has tested positive for the coronavirus after landing in Beijing for the Olympics, the country’s national Olympic committee said Friday. Žan Košir, who had been chosen as one of Slovenia’s flag bearers for next Friday’s opening ceremony, took a second test...
WORLD
Trumann Democrat

Cases plateauing in parts of India but omicron still surges

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian health officials said there were signs of COVID-19 infections plateauing in some parts of the country but cautioned that cases were still surging in other states, linked to a new, stealthier version of the omicron variant. Most of the cases were concentrated in 10...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Trumann Democrat

Thailand adopts guidelines for declaring COVID-19 endemic

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai health authorities approved new guidelines Friday outlining the parameters for declaring the coronavirus pandemic an endemic disease. Official figures show that the country already meets the three criteria, but Ministry of Public Health spokesman Rungrueng Kitphati said it would still be between six months and a year before the government would be able to make the decision to start treating COVID-19 as an illness that is here to stay, like the flu or measles.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Flights to and from Xi'an resume as China eases lockdown

Seven planes took off from Xi'an Xianyang International Airport in China on Saturday, the first flights since Beijing imposed a strict COVID-19 lockdown on the city last month, The Associated Press reported. The first inbound flights are expected to arrive at the airport Sunday. According to AP, China has followed...
WORLD
The Independent

US denies Chinese media claims of trying to ‘maliciously disrupt and spoil’ Winter Olympics

The US has rejected claims made by China’s state-run media that it was “working on a plan” to push athletes to play passively in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing and “politicise the international sports event”.The China Daily newspaper made the claims in a report published on Friday, citing unnamed sources.“The sources said the plan is to incite athletes from various countries to express their discontent toward China, play passively in competition and even refuse to take part,” the report said.Washington would compensate the athletes involved in “the plan” and then mobilise resources to “protect the personal reputation” of these...
SPORTS
Trumann Democrat

China skis: Olympics brings on boom in winter sports

BEIJING (AP) — Holding his skis beside a bunny slope, Li Wei enthuses over his winter job as a farmer-turned-ski coach on the northwestern outskirts of Beijing. The tall, tanned 36-year-old works December to March at a resort in the Yanqing district, which will host skiing, luge and other sliding events at the Winter Olympics, which open next week.
SPORTS
wlsam.com

First US evacuation flight since November leaves Afghanistan

A flight chartered by the US government left Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, marking the first evacuation departure since November, according to two sources familiar with the matter. An unknown number of Americans were on board the plane, which was a Qatar Airways flight paid for by the US government, the...
U.S. POLITICS
Trumann Democrat

Activists urge athletes to speak out at Beijing Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — Human rights activists issued a call to action against the Beijing Olympics on Friday, imploring athletes and sponsors to speak out against what they call the “genocide games.”. Speaking at an online press conference organized by the rights group Human Rights Watch, activists representing Chinese...
ADVOCACY
KOLR10 News

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy