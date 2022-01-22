ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson told to publish Sue Gray’s No 10 party report in ‘entirety’

By Ashley Cowburn
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Boris Johnson is under pressure to ensure all evidence in the Sue Gray report into rule-busting parties at No 10 during Covid restrictions is published in its “entirety”.

It comes amid reports the p rime minister has regrouped allies from his victorious 2019 leadership campaign in order to shore up support among Conservative MPs in the face of the looming prospect of a no confidence vote.

While some Tory backbenchers have openly called for Mr Johnson to resign – including the former cabinet minister David Davis – many are reserving judgement until the publication of Ms Gray’s report, which is expected next week.

But in a row over the publication of the document, Angela Rayner , Labour’s deputy leader, stressed that “all accompanying evidence” must be disclosed after Ms Gray, a senior civil servant, presents her report to the prime minister.

It comes after The Guardian reported that some evidence, including emails, text messages and transcripts of interviews, will not be made public. Under the terms of reference of the internal inquiry – set by the government – it made clear only the “findings” of the probe will be revealed.

In a statement, however, Ms Rayner said: “Boris Johnson cannot be allowed to cover-up or obscure any of the truth when he has insisted on a hugely protracted internal probe to tell him which parties he attended and what happened in his own home.”

“The Sue Gray report must be published in its entirety with all accompanying evidence,” she insisted.

Ms Rayner also claimed: “Under Boris Johnson, transparency in government has been eroded. The Conservatives have shown us how little respect they have for the rules, we’ve seen: private WhatsApp’s, missing phones, a Freedom of Information Clearing House, lost minutes of lobbying meetings – their cover-up culture has lost the trust of the British public.

“Bereaved families, our key workers and all those that diligently followed the rules have been insulted enough by the prime minister’s cover-ups and lies.”

Her call was echoed by the Liberal Democrat leader, Sir Ed Davey, who also told The Guardian : “Aside from personnel and employment issues, Boris Johnson owes it to parliament, and above all to the people, to publish this report and the transcripts in full. Anything else will be seen as the usual lies and bending of the rules.”

According to The Times , Mr Johnson and his allies are using a spreadsheet to detail the positions of MP, including those who are loyal or wavering over his leadership, with Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, said to playing a key role in the operation.

The prime minister is also expected to spend the weekend at his countryside residence, Chequers, calling MPs and trying to win them over before a possible confidence vote.

Sunderland Echo

'He is a disgrace' - Sunderland's MPs urge Boris Johnson to quit ahead of Sue Grey report into Covid lockdown parties

The Prime Minister is continuing to resist calls to resign over allegations of a series of lockdown-busting parties held in Downing Street. The claims have included a “Bring Your Own Booze” bash organised by the Tory leader’s principal private secretary and a birthday gathering, with one Conservative MP attempting to defend his boss by insisting he had been “ambushed with a cake”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM to get redacted Sue Gray report ‘shortly’ as Met distances itself from delay

A heavily-censored version of Sue Gray’s report into alleged lockdown-breaching parties at No 10 is to be presented to Boris Johnson “shortly”, with a source close to the inquiry telling The Independent the document will be stripped of key details as per the requests of Scotland Yard.After receiving evidence requested from the Cabinet Office, police this evening promised to complete their investigations into the parties “promptly” and will be writing to all those identified by Ms Gray’s team “as having potentially breached [Covid] regulations”.Commander Catherine Roper insisted Metropolitan Police had “not delayed this report” and that the timing of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sleaze watchdog attacks ‘bonkers’ rule that allowed Boris Johnson to escape investigation

Parliament’s sleaze watchdog Kathryn Stone has attacked the “bonkers” rules which prevent her office investigating Boris Johnson and other ministers over any alleged breaches of conduct rules.The parliamentary commissioner for standards decried the “inconsistency” of current rules which allowed her to probe alleged offences by MPs but not ministers – saying it was causing public anger.Speaking to MPs on the standards committee, Ms Stone confirmed she had not been able to look into alleged misconduct over Mr Johnson’s £142,000 flat refurbishment because donations had been received in his ministerial capacity.The watchdog said she agreed with Lord Evans’ assessment that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Will Sue Gray’s report be released today? Everything we know

Westminster remains on tenterhooks as MPs and journalists await the hotly anticipated and delayed Sue Gray report into drinks gatherings and alleged Covid rule breaking in Downing Street and Whitehall.Prime minister Boris Johnson’s future hangs in the balance over the ‘partygate’ scandal, with many Tories saying they are awaiting for the publication of Ms Gray’s investigation before deciding whether or not to send in no confidence letters to the party’s 1992 Committee.Conservative Party rules mean that 54 letters are required before a formal leadership challenge can be triggered.As of lunchtime on Wednesday, Ms Gray’s report had not been put...
POLITICS
