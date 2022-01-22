Iowa #3 District Congresswoman Weighs in Infrastructure Law

(Washington D.C.) Iowa District #3 U.S. Congresswoman Cindy Axne helped deliver $86.4 million to Iowa for this current fiscal year to repair local bridges through her vote of the Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act. The Iowa Department of Transportation recently confirmed that Iowa would receive nearly $432 million over the five years to fund repairs to structurally deficient bridges.

Representative Cindy Axne says it’s been a long time since the government invested in this country.

Axne says Iowa has 4,571 bridges classified as structurally deficient, the most of any state in the nation, according to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association. The report stated of Iowa’s 3,982 bridges; nearly one-fifth are in poor condition or worse.

The law projected by Moody’s Analytics will create more than 770,00- jobs nationwide by 2025.