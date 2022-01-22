ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa #3 District Congresswoman Weighs in Infrastructure Law

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQk6Q_0dsnQSHR00

(Washington D.C.) Iowa District #3 U.S. Congresswoman Cindy Axne helped deliver $86.4 million to Iowa for this current fiscal year to repair local bridges through her vote of the Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act. The Iowa Department of Transportation recently confirmed that Iowa would receive nearly $432 million over the five years to fund repairs to structurally deficient bridges.

Representative Cindy Axne says it’s been a long time since the government invested in this country.

Axne says Iowa has 4,571 bridges classified as structurally deficient, the most of any state in the nation, according to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association. The report stated of Iowa’s 3,982 bridges; nearly one-fifth are in poor condition or worse.

The law projected by Moody’s Analytics will create more than 770,00- jobs nationwide by 2025.

Comments / 2

Nancy Van Winkle
7d ago

She voted against it and now claims responsibility for bringing something good to Iowa. Really! Sad that everything is has to be partisan what is good is good ,Republican or Democrat sponsored. It’s good for roads, employment and economy stop all the Bull and get to work on our country.

Reply
4
Related
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Announces $38 Million Investment in Water Quality Projects

(Sioux Center, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says the state is investing 38-million dollars in three water infrastructure projects. The governor visited the northwest Iowa town of Sioux Center today (Friday) to announce a 12-million-dollar award for the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System. Reynolds says it will allow for a significant expansion and provide 15 million more gallons of water a day to the communities that include Sioux Center, Hull, Sheldon, Sibley, and Rock Rapids. Reynolds says 11-million is going to a project at the “Field of Dreams” in Dyersville that will serve 114-thousand Iowans across two counties and create around 350 jobs. The ICON Water Trails Project in downtown Des Moines was awarded up to 15 million.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House Bill Would Protect Schools That Block Wi-Fi Access

(Des Moines, IA) — A state lawmaker who is also a teacher is authoring a bill to make it clear school-owned Wi-Fi systems may block access to certain internet sites. Representative Garrett Gobble of Ankeny teaches U-S history to eighth graders. Gobble says he’s seen kids on Facebook, Twitter or Snapchat many times “and it’s obviously not an academic purpose.” In a subcommittee hearing, Gobble said “a lot” of schools are blocking certain websites, but other districts are concerned about accusations of censorship and this bill provides those districts some “cover.” Representative Tracy Ehlert of Cedar Rapids works in an elementary school and says this move could help prevent some of the cyber bullying that’s going on.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Washington State
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Secretary Of State Tries To Recruit Poll Workers

(Des Moines, IA) Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is trying to recruit more poll workers in all 99 counties for the coming elections. Pate says he wants to make sure there is a reserve and he is focusing on more diversity. He says more than 10 thousand people are needed and having 12 thousand would clear the way for more flexible working hours. Pate says poll workers get paid and the training isn’t difficult. Primary elections are coming up on June 7th and the general elections are on November 8th.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Chief Justice Wants Programs To Encourage Lawyers To Practice In Rural Areas

(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa Supreme Court chief justice says she’d like to see more programs that encourage lawyers to live and practice in rural areas. Justice Susan Christensen is a Harlan native and still lives in Shelby County. She says people talk about helping doctors and dentists pay student loans if they practice in rural communities – but no one thinks about lawyers until they need one. Christensen says the irony is that a lawyer who starts in a small town can get far more experience than a law school grad who lands a job at a big city firm.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Weekly Fuel Report

(Des Moines) According to AAA, the price of a gallon of gas rose one penny over the past week, averaging $3.15 across Iowa and 82 cents higher than one year ago. The national average was $3.34, up to two cents from last week’s price. The price of global crude...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Legislature Considering Hands-Free Driving Bills Again

(Des Moines, IA) — There’s another push in the Iowa Legislature to make it illegal for drivers to use hand-held phones while behind the wheel. A 2017 law makes texting while driving illegal, but Iowans can still hold their phones to make calls and check navigation apps. Sarah Jennings of the Iowa Department of Public Safety says, “we have to get phones out of the hands of drivers. It’s become a scourge on our roads and it’s a lethal one.” Twenty-five other states have hands-free driving laws. Nationwide Insurance lobbyist Matthew McKinney says passage of those laws result in an immediate decrease in fatalities. Major Mark Stein of the Iowa State Patrol says last year there were 373 crashes in Iowa where the driver was distracted by an electronic device. A House committee and a Senate subcommittee have approved bills to ban handheld cell phone use while driving in Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Congresswoman#Jobs Act#Moody S Analytics
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Shows Slight Improvement on State of Tobacco Control Report Card

(Urbandale, IA) — The latest “State of Tobacco Control” report shows the state’s grades have not changed from last year. Iowa American Lung Association advocacy director Kristina Hamilton says there has been one recent improvement in tobacco prevention. She says Iowa’s Medicaid program now provides a comprehensive quit smoking benefit. The state received an F grade for providing access to services to help people quit tobacco prior to the recent change. The report also gives Iowa an F for ending the sale of flavored tobacco products, the level of state tobacco taxes, and the amount of funding of tobacco prevention programs. Hamilton says despite receiving over 265 million dollars from tobacco settlement payments and tobacco taxes in Iowa — the state only funds tobacco control efforts at 17-point-one percent of the level that the CDC recommends. The one area where the state gets an A grade is the Smokefree Air Law. Hamilton would like to see the loophole closed for casinos.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

House Republicans Consider Letting 16-Year-Olds Work Alone in Child Care Facilities

(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans in the Iowa House are debating legislation bill that would allow 16-year-olds to work in child care facilities on their own, without having an adult supervisor in the room. Wade Riedinger of the Iowa Alliance of YMCAs supports the bill and says 16 and 17 year olds already serve as lifeguards and youth sports officials. Janee Harvey with the Department of Human Services says Iowa would be the only state to let 16 and 17 year olds work, unsupervised, in child care centers or homes that provide child care, and it could jeopardize federal funding. Harvey says her agency is proposing that 15-year-olds be allowed to work at child care centers but keeping adult supervision for all minors. Key lawmakers working on the issue say they’re considering changes to the bill before it’s debated in a House committee.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Former Senator Rick Santorum Speaks At Des Moines Rally

(Des Moines, IA) — A former U-S Senator and Republican candidate for president spoke Tuesday afternoon at a rally in Des Moines. A crowd filled the Iowa Capitol rotunda to hear from Rick Santorum and a few state lawmakers at the “Take Back Our Government” rally. Supporters want Iowa to join 16 other states in a call for a constitutional amendment to limit the federal government’s power and spending. They also want an amendment to impose term limits on elected federal officials. The Wisconsin Legislature approved a similar resolution Tuesday. The U-S Constitution requires 34 states to ask for a constitutional convention and 38 to ratify amendment proposals after they hold the convention.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bill Advances That Would Require Gas Stations To Sell Higher Blends Of Ethanol

(Des Moines, IA) — The legislation from the governor’s office would force all Iowa gas stations to sell fuel with 15-percent ethanol from at least half of their pumps. Some businesses would be exempt if they had trouble reconditioning or replacing their machinery. A group called FuelIowa says it is concerned about how small gas stations in rural Iowa would be able to adapt to the change. That group of fuel distributors and cooperatives is opposed to the measure. Supporters say it promotes biofuels and gives consumers more options.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Western Iowa Today

Federal Appeals Court Throws Out Temporary Order on School Mask Mandates

(Des Moines, IA) — A federal appeals court is throwing out temporary order that has allowed Iowa schools to have mask mandates. A federal judge’s order this fall had blocked enforcement of the state law that forbids mask mandates in schools. Disability rights advocates and a group of parents filed a lawsuit in September challenging the law. The federal appeals court has ruled mask mandates in the schools their children attend may continue, but the ruling said this group of children with disabilities are not harmed when students in other school districts who do not encounter disabled students attend class without masks on.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bids for F32 project in Audubon County come in under budget

(Audubon) The Audubon County Board of Supervisors received good news on a road construction project during their weekly meeting on Tuesday. Costs for a project on F32 will be less than expected. “The bids came in on a project F32 east out of Audubon and on M66 north of Kimballton. Those bids came in below what we expected just a little bit, so that was good news. It leaves a little bit of extra money to do something else. We discussed some other projects we might do. Not a lot of money–$125,000 or so–but it’s a starter on some small projects.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

House Bill Would Allow Doctors Prescribe Ivermectin to Some COVID Patients

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill advancing in the Iowa House would allow doctors to prescribe a medication used to treat parasites as an experimental treatment for COVID patients on a ventilator. Republican Representative Lee Hein of Montezuma said he sponsored the bill after learning two families wanted ivermectin used as a last resort treatment for a critically ill relative, but hospital policies prevented it. Both patients died of COVID complications. The FDA has authorized ivermectin tablets as treatment for worms in humans, but the agency says “currently available data” does not indicate ivermectin is effective in treating or preventing COVID. Democratic Representative Mary Mascher of Iowa City observed that a number of medical groups sent lobbyists to merely monitor subcommittee discussion of the bill. Mascher said, “there’s a lot of folks in the room…and I have heard no one in support of the bill.”
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Scholarships Available for Students Studying Healthcare

(Atlantic) Cass Health and its affiliate organizations have released their scholarship applications for the upcoming school year. Cass Health offers a $500 scholarship to a southwest Iowa student who is enrolled or accepted into a nursing program. Deadline is April 1, 2022. Cass Health offers a $500 scholarship to a...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Planter University Workshops Focus on Optimizing Planter Setup Across All Brands Local Workshop to be held in Cass County on February 10

(Ames) ISU Extension specialists are teaming up with ISU Ag and Biosystems Engineering specialists to bring planter equipment expertise across Iowa the week of February 7. Iowa State Extention Agronomist Aaron Saeugling says the program comes to Cass County on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Barkley Farms just outside of Lyman.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 3,547 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, January 19 through Wednesday, January 26. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 2,107 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 167 in...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
10K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy