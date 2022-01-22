Trophy Review

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Daniel Weissenberger
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH Finding a weapon power-up that simplified combat a little. WTF This snowblower battle seems like a parody of a bad Mega Man boss. Trophy’s conceit is simple enough — it’s an ersatz Mega Man, made for and released on the NES in the 2020s. As...

Dying Light 2: All Trophies and Achievements Guide

There are 58 trophies and achievements to unlock in Dying Light 2: Stay Human. Find out how you can get every single of them from this guide. Dying Light 2: Stay Human is a massive open-world game so it has a lot of collectible trophies. Additionally, there are multiple endings to the game based on your choices during the story mode, so that is also part of the achievements/trophies list. Other things that can be seen in the list include upgrades, abilities, and the co-op multiplayer trophies/achievements.
Rainbow Six Extraction: Is There a Difficulty Achievement & Trophy? Answered

Ubisoft’s latest entry in the Rainbow Six franchise represents a marked departure from the typically military/anti-terrorism theme that has up until this point been a hallmark. This time around, players are tasked with fending off an alien threat. Many of the mechanics and systems, however, are lifted straight from Siege, and so tactical shooting is still very much the order of the day. That means challenging gameplay; but is there a Rainbow Six Extraction difficulty achievement and trophy for those who really want to push their skills to the limit? Here’s what you need to know.
Dying Light 2 Trophy List Leaked

We already know what trophies we'll unlock in Dying Light 2. Those willing to go for the platinum won't have to reach every ending, but they'll still spend a lot of time with the game. We also know how much space the title will take on PS5. The release of...
Trophy Hunting: No Time To Waste, or a Waste Of Time?

Do you remember when video games didn’t have trophies? Cast your mind back to 2004. A time when the only trophy hunters were the ones in Africa hunting Ivory. Playstation 2 dominated the video game market. Xbox and Nintendo Gamecube were fighting for whatever scraps were left. Metal Gear...
Uncharted Legacy of Thieves trophies can be imported

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will allow treasure hunters to import their PS4 game saves and trophy data, Sony has confirmed. Those who have already earned the platinum trophies for Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy can bag themselves a glut of easy trophies using this simply trophy stacking method.
SIFU Trophy List Revealed Ahead Of Release

Trophy hunters rejoice! The full list is here. Upcoming action-adventure beat ’em up game SIFU is just a couple of weeks from release on February 8. Enter, the regularly scheduled PlayStation trophy reveal as the game is added to the network. The full trophy list has been revealed and we have the whole list below. There are a number of hidden trophies so don’t worry about spoilers if you want to look at the list. For those who want to see the hidden trophies, they can be seen here.
Heavenly Bodies Review

HIGH Great mission variety, good pace. In general, I’d say that I have a low tolerance for frustration in videogames. Sitting down with a console is something I do as a pastime, for relaxation, or to get away from the real world for a bit — and hey, there’s a lot to get away from these days. With this in mind, something I wouldn’t have expected is that I’ve fallen in with physics-based games where the entire object of play is to do something awkward and difficult. Great examples would be Octodad: Dadliest Catch (2014) and Struggling (2020) but there have been others, and the most recent to catch my eye is Heavenly Bodies, coming from 2pt. Interactive.
Svoboda 1945: Liberation Review

HIGH It successfully combines emotion, entertainment, and pedagogy. LOW Dialogues choices should be more consequential for multiple endings. WTF No WTF moments. The is a clean game. Educational videogames have come a long way Since The Oregon Trail. Although the pedagogical potential of videogames is increasingly recognized, its use in...
Dying Light 2 trophies have been revealed

Techland’s Dying Light 2: Beyond Human launches on 4th February and ahead of it’s release we have the list of trophies (and we assume, achievements on Xbox) that you can grind for. There are 58 trophies in total but eight of these contain story spoilers so we have not listed them.
So Videogames Ep. 269: E for Effort

Please send feedback and mailbag questions to SoVideogamesPODCAST (at) gmail (dot) com, or post them in the comments section below. Thanks!. Brad Gallaway has been playing games since arcades were a thing and Atari was the new hotness. He's been at GameCritics since 2000. Currently, he's juggling editing duties, being a homeschooling dad, a devoted husband, and he does try to play a game once in a while.
Forza Horizon 5 Review

HIGH Happiness at the press of a button. LOW Eighth generation hiccups. Forza Horizon 5 is an open-world racing title from Playground Games, and oh boy does it leave a good impression. From the core of a raging volcano to the lush interior of a jungle, the opening sequence introduces...
Uncharted 4 guide: Trophies

In this Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End trophies guide, we’ll list all 56 trophies and their description. We’ve broken the list up into broad categories like collectibles, combat, and multiplayer. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End collectibles trophies. One Last Time. Collect all the trophies. First Treasure....
Uncharted The Lost Legacy hidden trophies full list

A full list of Uncharted The Lost Legacy hidden trophies will help keep you informed about all the secret achievements and challenges hidden around this robust spin-off game. There's a total of 21 hidden trophies hidden around this particular instalment, making trophies in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy as much a hidden treasure as any of the adventurer's loot. We've laid out all Uncharted The Lost Legacy hidden trophies and how to complete them.
Picasso heirs launch digital art piece to ride 'crypto' wave

Heirs of Pablo Picasso, the famed 20th-century Spanish artist, are vaulting into 21st-century commerce by selling 1,010 digital art pieces of one of his ceramic works that has never before been seen publicly — riding a fad for “crypto” assets that have taken the art and financial worlds by storm.
New Netflix Horror Series Has a 100% Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Fresh off the success of Squid Game last year, Netflix is continuing to double down on Korean original programming for its global audience. The latest release from South Korea that has premiered on the streaming service is the horror series All of Us Are Dead. The zombie series is already making waves on the platform as it's the #3 TV series on Netflix in the United States, and according to Flix Patrol is the #1 series in the world. To take it up another notch, the show has achieved a rare feat and has a perfect, 100% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.
Paramount Snatches up Major Title From Disney

Paramount has picked up a highly anticipated fantasy novel adaptation that Disney has apparently dropped. Back in December of 2020, Disney and Lucasfilm announced an expansive on-screen version of Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the company has dropped the project and Paramount was eager to pick it up.
Dying Light 2 Trophy List Revealed in Leak

The trophy list for the upcoming Dying Light 2: Stay Human has leaked. As it turns out, much of the trophies will revolve around maxing out your character stats and completing the game’s objectives, such as clearing out bandit camps and unlocking locations. Fortunately, none of the trophies seem to have any spoiler content or story route-specific challenges, so you should be able to get them all in one playthrough.
Dying Light 2 Achievements/Trophies Revealed

The release of Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a little over two weeks away. With the game’s upcoming release, Techland continues to give players additional information about their upcoming game. Now, future Dying Light 2 players have some new information to go off of to prepare for the upcoming game.
Dying Light 2 Trophy/Achievement List Revealed

Check out the full list below. Dying Light 2 is just a couple of weeks from release and, right on schedule, the trophy list for the game has been revealed. Although it is just the trophies for PlayStation consoles that have been released thus far, expect the achievements for Dying Light 2 to be the same on Xbox, minus the platinum trophy of course.
