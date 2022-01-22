ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Residents of Ukrainian city near Russian border brace for the unknown

By Vitaliy Gnidy
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c5ALt_0dsnMXGY00

KHARKIV, Ukraine, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Residents in Ukraine's second biggest city Kharkiv said they hoped for the best but would prepare for the worst, as Russia massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders and diplomatic talks failed to produce a breakthrough.

Kharkiv, an industrial city in eastern Ukraine that is home to tank, aircraft and tractor factories, lies 42 km (26 miles) from the Russian border. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has identified it as a possible target of a Russian attack.

Russia has denied it plans to attack Ukraine but has pressed the West for security guarantees, including a block on Ukraine joining the NATO alliance.

Kharkiv's mayor, Igor Terekhov, has said the city of 1.4 million will be "calm and collected" and he would not allow anybody to take it. Interviewed this week, some residents said they would stay and fight, others might move.

"I do not have to stay in one place, if anything happens - I can work remotely," said project manager Daniella Shatokhina.

"I am trying not to think about it. I hope everything will be okay, I hope for the best. It's better not to panic before time but to decide as it happens, think on my feet."

Another resident, assistant brand manager Anya Vergeles, compared the situation to 2014, when Russia seized Ukraine's Crimea peninsula.

"Nobody thought that this could happen to Crimea. Nobody could imagine that. I do not want to believe it, but we do not know what will happen next," she said.

Zelenskiy said in an interview published on Friday that an attack on Kharkiv was "feasible", though a spokesman later said the president was laying out a hypothetical scenario.

The top U.S. and Russian diplomats made no major breakthrough at talks on Ukraine on Friday but agreed to keep talking to try to resolve the crisis. read more

Sales manager Oleksiy Kormylets said he would not leave Kharkiv whatever happened.

"Run? No. No way! I was born here. I grew up here. I am staying no matter what. And if I have to join the city defence, I'll do it," he said.

IT programmer Anton Sergeev thought Russia may be just sabre-rattling, and recalled an unsuccessful attempt by Russian-backed separatist forces to capture the city in 2014.

"They already were 'welcomed' here so they have learned it's better to stay away. Or they will go back home in zinc coffins. And their mothers will cry," he said.

Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Matthias Williams and Frances Kerry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 43

FUCK Democrat's
6d ago

They are trying for nuclear conflict i assume which will set off a global war in which US elections will be canceled because of a invasion force

Reply(1)
6
Heather Hernandez
6d ago

stand your ground UK my God be with yall all and our troops keep our people safe God bless 🇺🇸 🇺🇲 🌎 🇬🇧 Russia time for ✌ no need for life lost

Reply(2)
3
Dorrit Sherman
6d ago

When the usa ( the free world) is weak, and caving to Russia, China, and others the world is weak .

Reply(6)
9
Related
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
Reuters

Ukraine receives second batch of U.S. weapons in Russian stand-off

KYIV, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Sunday the country had received a second consignment of weapons from the United States as part of defensive aid totalling $200 million. Washington has said it would continue to support Ukraine amid concerns in Kyiv and among its...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I probably shouldn’t go any further’: Biden gives frank description of what Putin really wants

Joe Biden has claimed he knows what Russian leader Vladimir Putin is seeking from the Ukraine crisis, before stopping himself short and declaring: “I probably shouldn’t go any further.”In a series of responses to questions during his first press conference during 2022, Mr Biden said he believed the Russian leader did not want “a full-blown war”.Yet, he suggested that Mr Putin might be happy for a “minor incursion”.“I’m not so sure he is certain what he is going to do. My guess is he will move in. He has to do something.”He later clarified he considered a “minor incursion” something such as a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russia fires 12 of its new hypersonic nuke-capable Zircon missiles

Russia test-launched 12 of its new 3M22 Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles in 2021, all of which may have taken place in a “salvo” launch during two Dec. 24 tests from a submarine and a frigate, Russia revealed last week. “Last night or, to be more exact, this...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Crimea Peninsula#Nato#Ukrainian#Russian#Kharkiv
Daily Mail

Who do you think you are kidding Mr Putin? Ukraine's 'Dad's Army' train with fake wooden guns while Russia's 100,000-strong force masses on the border

Members of the Ukrainian territorial army were pictured training with wooden guns yesterday – as the might of the Russian army massed on their border. Volunteers in the Kiev Territorial Defence Unit trained in an industrial area of the country's capital as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called for Russia to 'halt its aggression'.
POLITICS
Vox

Ukraine has more than Russia to worry about

“Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine” is a line you often hear from Western officials as they struggle to find a diplomatic offramp to Russia’s military buildup around Ukraine. But Ukraine, the country at the center of all this — the one that would actually be invaded (again) by...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Washington Post

So what is Trump’s position on the threat to Ukraine?

This article originally inaccurately summarized a description of Clinton Ehrlich's affiliation while he worked in Moscow. It has been updated to quote the description directly. Former president Donald Trump would like very much for people to view him as President Biden’s inevitable opponent in 2024. The stronger that perception, the...
POTUS
The Guardian

Russian activists publish leaked photos of Putin-linked palace

Leaked photographs have confirmed details of a luxurious £1bn palace allegedly built for Vladimir Putin’s personal use, Russian anti-corruption activists have said. The trove of nearly 500 photographs of “Putin’s palace”, published by Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Fund, show that the palatial mansion on Russia’s Black Sea coast has a vast marble swimming pool decorated with busts of Greek gods, a hookah lounge with a pole for dancing, a wine cellar, theatre, and other gaudily decorated amenities.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

295K+
Followers
274K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy