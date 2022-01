Cork City defender Cathal Heffernan is in talks with AC Milan. The 16 year-old has trialled with Atalanta and Roma, but is now in talks to sign with Milan. The Irish Sun reports Heffernan has been in Milan for the past few days for talks with the Rossoneri and things have been moving ahead positively, suggesting that a deal may be close.

SOCCER ・ 8 HOURS AGO