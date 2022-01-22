ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mikael Silvestre: I always follow Inter Milan

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Inter Milan defender Mikael Silvestre says he still follows their results. Before joining Manchester United, Silvestre played for the Nerazzurri between 1998 and 1999 where he...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Genoa striker Felipe Caicedo to undergo Inter Milan medical

Genoa striker Felipe Caicedo is expected to undergo an Inter Milan medical today. Caicedo is set to join Inter on-loan to the end of the season. Sky Italia says the 33-year-old is keen to make the switch and the Griffone are open to allowing him to leave for the rest of the season.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

DONE DEAL: Inter Milan signing Gosens says farewell to Atalanta and fans

Inter Milan signing Robin Gosens has posted a farewell to Atalanta and their fans. Gosens joins Inter for a fee of €25m plus bonuses. He wrote on social media: “Over four years have passed since I arrived at Atalanta as an unknown youngster. “This club gave me the...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Inter Milan legend Beccalossi: Inzaghi has done very well

Inter Milan legend Evaristo Beccalossi is excited seeing the team top of the table. Beccalossi has sung the praises of coach Simone Inzaghi. He said, “Their situation is incredible, I remember that at the beginning of the year I was hearing so much talk about them – accounting books this, debts that, and yet even after selling key players they've maintained their level.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Liverpool set to challenge Inter Milan for Juventus playmaker Dybala

Liverpool are preparing to make a summer offer for Paulo Dybala. The Argentine playmaker is set to leave Juventus this summer. Juve have agreed a £63m deal for Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic and it seems they are now ready to abandon extension talks with Dybala. The Bianconeri remain under immense...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javier Zanetti
Tribal Football

Agent explains Gosens choosing Inter Milan over Newcastle

Agent Paolo Busardò has explained Atalanta fullback Robin Gosens' imminent move to Inter Milan. Gosens has chosen Inter over Newcastle. Busardo said, “It's not done yet, there are still some details to be sorted out, we'll see," he said. “I don't know if it'll be finalised by tonight."
PREMIER LEAGUE
mix929.com

Soccer-Germany wing-back Gosens joins Inter Milan from Atalanta

ROME (Reuters) – Inter Milan have completed the signing of Germany international Robin Gosens from Atalanta on a deal until 2026, the Italian champions announced on Thursday. Gosens has signed a 4-1/2 year contract in Milan and moves on loan with an obligation to buy. The 27-year-old becomes the...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Inter Milan defender Darmian: Important to lead Serie A table at this time

Inter Milan defender Matteo Darmian says it's important to be leading Serie A during the winter break. Inter return to action next week against AC Milan. Darmian said, “We knew that January was important for us and we overcame it in the best possible way. Now with this break we are preparing as best we can for another very important month in which we will have many difficult challenges.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

DONE DEAL: Sampdoria sign Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi

Sampdoria have signed Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi on-loan to June. The 26-year-old Italian midfielder has only made 12 appearances across all competitions this season under coach Simone Inzaghi. Sensi had missed seven games at the start of the campaign with a medial collateral ligament injury. He will join Samp...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Discounts#Vpn#Scudetto#Tmw#Arsenal#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Inter Milan midfielder Barella out of Liverpool clash

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella is out of their Champions League round 16 tie against Liverpool. The 24-year-old has been almost ever-present for Inter this season, playing in all but 44 minutes of their opening Champions League matches so far – including a bizarre dismissal. Having tangled with Real...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Inter Milan striker Dzeko: Conte wanted me at Chelsea

Inter Milan striker Edin Dzeko admits he twice almost signed for Antonio Conte. Dzeko just left Roma for Inter last summer. He revealed, "First he wanted me when he took over Chelsea. "But I was unsure if I wanted to leave Roma to return to England. "But then, when he...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Man City defender Walker hit by heavy Champions League ban

Manchester City fullback Kyle Walker will miss their next THREE Champions League games after Uefa hit the England defender with their maximum ban. Walker was sent off for a shocking kick from behind on Leipzig's Andre Silva as the Etihad side lost their final group match. The incident saw the...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Newcastle shocked by Lingard price as Man Utd blame midfielder

Newcastle United have been left stunned by Manchester United's demands for Jesse Lingard. The Daily Mail says Lingard's loan move to Newcastle looks dead in the water over Manchester United's demands for a £12million survival bonus. After a day of deadlock and rapidly deteriorating relations between United and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Real Madrid midfielder Reinier to stay with Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid midfielder Reinier will complete the season on-loan with Borussia Dortmund. Despite his lack of regular action, it's been agreed between all three parties that Reinier will fulfill his loan. Reinier, 20, hasn't played for BVB since December 15, but Real management regard him highly and are drawing up...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid agree deal with Valencia for Daniel Wass

Atletico Madrid have a deal in place with Valencia for Daniel Wass. Marca says Atleti will pay a fee of 2.7 million euros plus add-ons for the 32-year-old, who is into the last six months of his contract with Los Che, after having an initial bid of two million euros turned down earlier in the transfer window.
SOCCER
The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores winning penalty as Egypt see off Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations shootout

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw.The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs' fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly's casual effort to secure a 5-4 victory and a last eight showdown with Morocco.Egypt were first to threaten when striker Omar Marmoush rattled the bar with a curling 17th-minute effort, and Ivory Coast keeper Badra Sangare had to tip over Salah's dipping attempt.However, the Elephants responded as the half-time whistle approached when Ibrahim Sangare forced Mohamed...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

​AFCON: Equatorial Guinea stun Mali to reach quarter-finals

Equatorial Guinea bested Mali on penalties to reach the African Cup of Nations quarter-finals. Mali were the favourites going into the game, but Equatorial Guinea held their own throughout the contest. A combination of dogged defending and outstanding keeping from Jesus Owono ensured Equatorial Guinea were always in with a...
FIFA
Tribal Football

Newcastle boss Howe says Guimaraes deal won't be last of market

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says any deal for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes won't their last of the January market. Newcastle have been linked with a number of players during the transfer window, with Guimaraes expected to join Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood as new additions to the squad. And...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man Utd’s Zidane Iqbal honoured to represent Iraq ahead of debut

Manchester United’s Zidane Iqbal has revealed his pride as he prepares to make his senior international debut.The midfielder, of Pakistani and Iraqi heritage, is poised to make his Iraq bow on Thursday.The 18-year-old flew to join the squad on Sunday and could make his debut when Iraq, the country of his mother’s birth, face Iran in a crucial World Cup qualifier at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran.“It’s another milestone I’m going to hit, my first-team debut for Iraq. I’m looking forward to it and it’s a big game, so hopefully we can win,” he told manutd.com.“Me choosing to play for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Cork City defender Cathal Heffernan in talks with AC Milan

Cork City defender Cathal Heffernan is in talks with AC Milan. The 16 year-old has trialled with Atalanta and Roma, but is now in talks to sign with Milan. The Irish Sun reports Heffernan has been in Milan for the past few days for talks with the Rossoneri and things have been moving ahead positively, suggesting that a deal may be close.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy