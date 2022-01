The Lake Fenton varsity girls basketball team has been able to overcome just about every obstacle that has come in front of them this season. The Blue Devils finally ran into one that wasn’t going to budge. Led by 6-foot-3 junior Sarah Rambus, the Flushing Raiders slowed down Lake Fenton Blue Devils, handing the squad its first loss of the season. Lake Fenton dropped a 43-35 Metro League crossover contest in a game that may have pitted the two best teams in the league.

FLUSHING, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO