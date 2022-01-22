The Problem with Public Goods and So-Called Economic Power

The Biden administration has said that student loan payments will finally restart in May. Many people aren't taking that message seriously. Americans believe it's more likely that some, or all, of student debt gets forgiven than that bills will resume in three months, according to a CNBC + Acorns Invest In You Student Loan Survey. (The online poll was conducted by Momentive between Jan. 10 and Jan. 13 among a national sample of 5,162 adults.)

COLLEGES ・ 23 HOURS AGO