The Fijian has a little hamstring niggle which might not allow him to play the full 90 minutes in the Kolkata derby. The two Kolkata giants in ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are set to lock horns on Saturday evening in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday evening. But the Mariners will be a bit concerned as their talismanic striker Roy Krishna remains a doubt for the Kolkata derby. Coach Juan Ferrando is not ready to risk the Fijian for the entire 90 minutes but can play a cameo in the second half.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO